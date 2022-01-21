19 January, 2022 – Episode 859 – Within the Margin of Error

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Error Free Quantum Computing?, Billions Of Black Holes, Concussion Urine, Poo Pills For People, Antifreeze Mice, Ribosome Disruption, COVID Update, Helpful Neighbors?, US Tiger Problem, Martian Life?, Bone-Building Bots, And Much More…

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube. You can do that here.

Coming Up Next…

Let’s start with some quick science news!

Error Free Quantum Computing?

Three papers were released this week reporting success in reaching more than 99% accuracy, which will lead to development of silicon quantum computation platforms.

40 billion billion black holes

Black holes are everywhere!!!

Concussion? Pee in this cup.

Could this make the MRI obsolete?

Poo Pills For People

A phase three clinical trial for bacterial spores isolated from feces in pill form to treat Clostrifium difficile infections was successful. Will poo pills pass?

Antifreeze mice

Frostbite cream developed

Ribosome Disruption

Old ribosomes are part of our aging problem.

Want a COVID Update?

Placebo Effect Problems

2/3s of COVID vaccine reactions could be due to the negative placebo, or nocebo, effect.

Disgust Threshold

COVID made us more sensitive to disgust.

COVID Climate

Well, COVID has certainly been a distraction for the past couple of years, and according to Facebook sharing data, people cared less about climate during COVID.

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Helpful neighbors shouldn’t be trusted

That bird next door helping you out when you’re in trouble might only do it because he’s the real father of your children!

When it comes to illegal animal trade, US heal thyself

New research tells us the US is responsible for a large portion of illegal tiger trade, despite our tendency to blame asian countries…

What science news does Justin have?

Curiosity finds signal of life on Mars… maybe

Carbon-12 is abundant

Martian meteorite carbons are not life

Organic material yes/ life it is not

Let’s finish strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

Bone-Building Bots

Newly developed “microbots” can make their own bone.

