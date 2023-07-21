19 July 2023 – Episode 935 – Science to Sing About

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:31:31 — 61.3MB)
What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?
This Week: No Dark Matter, English Study Bias, Private Medicine, Babies Love Opera, Underwater Pollinators, No Symptoms, Bat Music, Scared Flies, Mini-Brains, Smarter Better, And Much More Science to Sing About!
Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.
When is a weed a weed?
Human necessity and awareness define it so.
As stewards do we look upon the world and let it be?
Or, understanding our impacts, and our essential place in ecology, do we take responsibility?
What does that mean?
How do we define it?
Are we a weed ourselves or something part and parcel?
Let’s consider all possibilities on
This Week in Science!
Some Science to Sing About!
No Dark Matter
How can a galaxy NOT have dark matter?
Why are all the studies in English?
…and what impact does that have on science?
Private Medicine
How is private equity affecting health care?
Babies Love Opera
Who needs Teletubbies when there is opera?!?
Underwater pollinators
It’s not just for the bees
It’s been a while how about a Covid Update?
No Symptoms
How do some people who contract COVID-19 avoid all the symptoms?
Do you have COVID-19-related questions? Let us know!
Blair’s Animal Corner
Loud music is bad for bats
Will we do anything about it though?
Avert your eyes – horrors abound!
The same mechanism in our brain that makes us look away from scary stuff exists in fruit flies, too!
Some Science Songs to Sing with Kiki!
Mini-Brain Mini-Advance
Instead of using animal cells to support brain organoids, researchers have figured out how to make them with human cells.
Brain Time
How does the brain tell time?
Smarter Better?
What makes an individual more likely to survive?
Take a blast into the past…
What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed NASA Webb Results, Helpful Gonorrhea, Instruments and covid, Big Dino Era, Hot blooded ear wax, Sun & Satiety, Frozen rat livers, Vaccine and menstruation patterns, Headbanging woodpeckers, Bean moms, Four-legged Fish, Red Deer Cave DNA, Volcanic Dark Matter, Emotional Memories, Imagination Language, And Much More Science!
This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Jenny McCarthy Boo!, Fracking Earthquakes, Kilonovas, Hot-blooded Dinosaurs, Dino Cow, Predatory T-Rex, Flatworms Dream Of Electric Sheep, The Choosy Mammal, Fishy Relatives, ManBearPig, Bird Brains, Brain Dust, Noisy Neurons, Giant Pandora Virus, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!