19 May, 2021 – Episode 825 – How to Remember Things

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Erosion & Evolution, Traits Of Life, Googley Eyes, Repairing Hearing, Good Students, Iconic Sounds, COVID Update, Bottom Breathing, Scuba Lizards, Horse History, Better Memory, Thumb Brain, Reducing APP, And Much More…

Coming Up Next…

Let’s start with some quick science news

Erosion & Evolution

The famed natural formation in the Galapagos collapsed recently. Make way for the Pillars of Evolution. Also, China landed the Zhurong rover on the surface of Mars to make it just the second country to successfully do so. And, meanwhile, there are more than a billion House sparrows on the planet (along with European starlings, Ring-billed gulls, & Barn swallows).

Searching for life on other planets

It helps to know what to look for.

Googley-eyed bird deterrents

New buoys spook birds away from gill nets

Repairing Hearing

OSU researchers are figuring out how to use gene modification to repair hearing in people who are born deaf.

Teachers don’t care if you’re smart

They just want you ready to learn.

Iconic Sounds

Language might have gotten its start from simple sounds.

Are you ready for a COVID Update?

Mask Guidelines?

The CDC frustrated just about everyone last week with new mask guidance that suggests vaccinated individuals can maskoff outdoors AND in.

Viral Integration Questioned

In contrast to a study reported last week, a new study suggests that SARS-CoV2 CANNOT integrate itself into human DNA. The question remains.

Did covid-19 escape a lab in China?

We don’t know.

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Mammals may be able to breathe through their intestines

Much like a famous turtle, the answer was behind us all along

Scuba lizards

Anoles breathe out a little air and make a bubble to save air for later. How’s that for innovation?!

What does Justin have to say about science this week?

If only horses could talk

They would tell us their history.

How to remember things like an Aboriginal Australian

It’s better than your ‘Memory Palace’.

Let’s finish strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

Thumb Brain

In an unsurprising result, people’s brain activity changed to accommodate a prosthetic “third” thumb.

Reducing APP

A discovery of how amyloid beta is produced in neurons could lead to future Alzheimer’s treatments.

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you know how to remember things? Did you miss Justin’s answer up above?

Do you have other questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!

