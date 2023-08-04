2 August 2023 – Episode 937 – This is the Day After. Whatchya Gonna Do Science?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Ancient Discoveries, NASA on UAPs, Tall Tall Trees, Ryugu Rocks, Scandalous Sports Supplements, Eating Plastic, Tickling Rats for Science!, Do power lines kill birds?, Mosquito-Friendly Gene Drive, Cooperation in Cancer Cells, Memory Rhythm, The Stop Spot, Robot Comedians, And Much More Science!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

For nearly 20 years now, This Week in Science has been discussing global warming and climate change.

Bringing the reports from scientists to the public here in our little corner of the media world.

In that time, we have seen global temperatures steadily climb, as predicted by science, and at ever-increasing rates.

The fossil fuel industry and the politicians they support have argued against the science.

From denial to alternative causes of warming, they have lied.

They have prevented meaningful action in government.

They successfully stalled investment in alternative energy and they continue to do so.

The current strategy is to suggest that taking action on climate change hurts American interests internationally, and costs too much.

Wildfires, floods, and extreme heat are turning global warming into local climate emergencies.

Not surprisingly, predictably…

July 2023 broke global temperature records as the world’s hottest month on record.

Not shockingly, expectedly…,

It is not a mystery why this is happening.

It is a choice.

And while the next 20 years of the show will have plenty of discussions on the damage and destruction that global warming and climate change are causing knowing it could have been prevented…

If only more people listened to

This Week in Science

Some quick science news!

Ancient Discoveries

Old worms share genes for survival with modern worms. Old bacteria might threaten modern ecosystems. But, perhaps Neanderthal proteins will help us fight back!

NASA

On UAPs

Tall tall trees

Fair better in drought – so what does that mean?

Ryugu Rocks

Where did it come from???

Scandalous Sports Supplements

Researchers find 89% of sports supplement labels false, ingredients fraudulent, and some laced with illegal drugs

Eating Plastic

Will the fungi do it for us?

Blair’s Animal Corner

Tickling rats for science!

We may learn why we play through the very scientific act of rat tickling…

Do power lines kill birds?

Or is it actually… guns??

What science news does Justin have?

Mosquito-friendly gene drive

May lead to a malaria-free future.

Cooperation in Cancer Cells

Scientists engineer cooperation in cancer cells to activate apoptosis mechanisms

Some Quick Science stories with Kiki!

Memory Rhythm

Are we unearthing the rhythms of the brain?

The Stop Spot

Brain area in mice can stop all motor movement, even breathing.

Robot Comedians

Don’t worry about AI taking over humor just yet.

Do you have questions you want us to answer (like, what will you do with all this Science??)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Dead Pig Society, Oldest evidence of people in North America, Spider silk, Embryo Progress, CBD for anxiety, Biological Electricity, Shrimpy cement, Whale eyes, Bumblebees, Global Warming, Dolphin Memory, Neanderthal Brains, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Ready For Flight, Cockatoos With Smarts, Spiders… with Personality!, Dolphins Have Names, Instagram… For SCIENCE!, Rats And Mice Are Nice, Stem Cells From Urine!, Exercise Changes You, Making Earth Hotter Faster, Sunlight Hydrogen Factory, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

