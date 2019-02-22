20 February, 2019 – Episode 709 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

What is in This Week in Science?

An Interview with Dr. Antonella Palmese

Dr. Palmese is a Postdoctoral Research Associate at Fermilab where she is part of the Dark Energy Survey, which has just completed its six year observation of a section of the southern sky.

This Week in What Has Science Done for me Lately?!?

“Every once in a while you hear the phrase: “donate my body to science”. I have started a business retrieving brains from people who donate their bodies to science! In this role, I have provided brains to research on the cures of Alzheimer’s, MS, ALS, Multiple Systems Atrophy, Lewey body dementia, and notably, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy in football players and boxers! Science has provided me an ability to work independently and do a thing that not many people can claim… thank you, Science!

–John Coleman”

And, NOW, Some Science News From This Week in Science

Gene Drive Progress

Researchers in Italy have begun a new mosquito gene-drive experiment that explores the gene-drive in a more realistic environment while still in a lab.

Great White Shark Genes

The Great white shark genome has been decoded and is full of wonders!

Veggie Dogs!

Some ancient dogs may have been vegetarian thanks to their owners’ diets.

Blair’s Animal Corner!… with Blair!

Old Sperm is Better

Not every swimmer is a good suitor, and those that survive longer often turn out to be of greater… shall we say… quality?

Cassowary Casques Unmasked!

The mysterious ornament appears to be used for heat exchange, helping bring light to a question that has baffled scientists for nearly 200 years!

Deer as acoustic architects

The browsing behavior of deer affects the travel of bird song in the forest – now there are some unintended consequences… unless the deer are actually creating the ultimate bird song amphitheater??

And, finally, Some Quick Science News Stories To End The Show

Citizen Discovery

While looking for brown dwarfs, a citizen scientist made a white dwarf discovery that has scientists scratching their heads.

Vitamin Brain

Vitamin D may be a crucial part of maintaining a healthy brains according to new research that of course looked at mice.

Lobster Armor

I’m not joking.

Death, Inc.

Workers versus death… when is a corporation more trouble than it’s worth?

Native plant makes good

A California native plant promises to aid Alzheimer’s treatments.

