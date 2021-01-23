20 January, 2021 – Episode 808 – Science Loves Palindromes!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Scientific Hope, Anti-fungal Antfarms, All The Protection, Cat Protection, Allergy Gut Bugs, Water That Binds, COVID-19 Update, Beetle Goo, Eel Hunters, Perfect Dino Butthole, Brain Material, Fast Laser Pulses, AI Teacher, Get Some Sleep, And Much More…

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube.

Let’s start with the science news

Scientific Hope

Last Friday, the 46th President of the United States of America announced his choice for science advisor and head of the Office of Science & Technology Policy, and elevated the position to Cabinet level for the first time in history, putting science in the room during important policy discussions.

Antifungal Antfarms

Ants use antifungal agents to protect their little animal farms that could one day be tasked to protect humans.

When it comes to Marine Protected Areas, is something better than nothing?

No, turns out it isn’t.

Cat Protection

Catnip has been shown to protect cats from mosquitoes, not just get them high.

Microbiome twin study

Twin guts help researchers understand microbiome influence on food allergies.

Water That Binds

A study in Nature Chemical Structures this week discovered that water is the key to antibiotic resistance for a group of antibiotics called macrolides, which are drugs like azithromycin, clarifthromycin, erythromycin, and more that are commonly used to combat bacterial infections.

And, now for the COVID-19 Update…

Variant Variance

A variant in Brazil has been reported than might have escaped from antibody immunity. Cases are increasing once again despite widespread exposure to the virus.

Masks Save Lives

If the US had adopted a national mask-mandate early in the pandemic, 47,000 lives could have been saved before May 1st.

Separate from a mask-mandate

…personal reports of mask use and social distancing correlate to improved control of the SARS-CoV2 viral spread.

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Beetles know how to stretch that expiration date

…and keep the moochers away, too! The secret’s in the goop of course.

Electric eels hunt in groups

Yes, you read that right. Stay out of the Amazon river folks…

Perfect Dino Butthole

…for science!

What does Justin have to say about science this week?

Brain function revealed

For glial cells.

Pulsed laser optics

Breakthrough could possibly speed up connectivity

Let’s finish strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

AI Teacher

The classrooms of the future might have personalized curricula for students created by AI. A new twist on general adversarial networks in neural network training led to problem-solving AI that could solve problems never solved by AI before.

Get Some Sleep

It’s good for clearing the waste of a fruit fly or mouse brain. Why not yours?

This Week in Science Questions!

“Hey guys!

First- love the show!! I started listening when you interviewed my friend Dan Hummer and have been hooked since!

I’m curious if you can help point me in the right science direction… and, shocker, it’s a covid question ?

How will we be able to evaluate if vaccinated people can be carriers for the virus or not?

I’m thinking I’d like to propose this question when my spring medical physiology class starts in a week but, frankly, I’m not even sure ? so any thoughts you have would be greatly appreciated!

Thank you for all y’all do!! Hope you are all healthy and as well as can be for pandemic times 🙂

Sara”

