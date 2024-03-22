20 March, 2024 – Episode 964 – Is Earth the Plastic Placenta Planet?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Interview W/Dr. Jessica Hebert, Earthly Solutions, A Plastic Problem, Making Babies, Hair From Where?, Blood In Space, And Much More Science!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Earth,

Gaia,

Mother,

Home.



On the planetary crust, so much life does roam.



Surviving or dying.



Rare existence or thriving.



Connected by the fact that this rocky raft hurtling through space is the only place where you can find…

This Week in Science!



Some quick science news!

Earthly Solutions

Earth Day is almost here. So, let’s start with an optimistic story of technology that could lessen our planetary impacts moving forward. Will this new method of Lithium-ion battery recycling removal work?

A Plastic Problem

Plastic is everywhere, is that all we need to consider?

Making Babies

Will recent research using skin cells to create viable egg cells in mice work in humans?

Hair From Where?

Where did mammalian hair come from?

Blood In Space

Why are researchers studying blood splatter in microgravity?

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

HELP TWIS GROW! GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

The Interview!

It’s time to reintroduce our guest this evening and get into the real music of this particular show with our incredible guest, Dr. Jessica Hebert. You can find Dr. Herbert on Twitter, Instagram, see her publications here, and check out her band The PDX Broadsides.

Dr. Jessica Hebert is a distinguished researcher at OHSU, specializing in the fascinating fields of rhabdomyolysis and renal function. With a background as a Placentologist and recognized as an Oregon Museum of Science and Industry Science Communication Fellow, Dr. Hebert brings a unique blend of expertise to her work. Not only is she a dedicated scientist, but also an award-winning science communicator and talented science musician.

Dr. Kiki and Dr. Herbert get musical in this fun interview you’ll want to listen to again and again!

Support us on Patreon!

DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

This Week in Science Questions!

Let’s start a new segment for the show! Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions (maybe about Plastic?)! We will do our best to have answers!

Remember, everyone, we need you to write in with your questions!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Support us on Patreon!

Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed This Week: Mushrooms, Snakes, Solar Panels, GLOFs, Sheep, Cockatoos, Stone tools, Planet 9, Mouse Contraception, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Happy Darwin Day Week!, Hot For Fusion!, Normal Dudes Relax, Peacock Tales, Calling Deer Sexy, Silky Spider Gifts, Crocs Climb Trees, Cray Cray Ant, Finding Old Footprints, Dinosaur Color Evolution, Toxo In The Sea, Emoticons And Emotions, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!