18 July, 2018 – Episode 679 – This Week in Science (TWIS) Podcast

New Moons, New Volcano, Carbon Tax, Old Bread, Electric Spider Balloons, Animals That Wait, Lantern Lights, Gut And Autism, Secular Economics, Diamond Earth, Koala Tongues, Microbe Chips, Grabby Robot, Not An Alien, And Much More…

Want to listen to a particular story from the show? You can do that here. Just look for the time-code link in the description.

DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER!!!

New Moons

10 more moons have been discovered around Jupiter bringing the total to 69.

New Volcano

Jupiter’s moon Io also gets a new volcano according to a recent scan by NASA spacecraft Juno.

Carbon Tax

The Stanford Energy Modeling Forum estimates that it will be beneficial to the economy overall to implement a carbon tax and to phase out coal-based power.

How old’s that bread?

Thousands of years older than agriculture itself.

Spider Ballooning – it’s electric!

A new study suggests spiders don’t just use the wind to travel through the air, and they may not need wind at all…

Well, I’ve waited this long…

It turns out we aren’t the only ones who will stick with a bad decision due to “time invested.” Yet another way we aren’t special – sorry!

Caught in the act!

Evolution under the sea…

Gut And Autism

A link between the gut an autism symptoms has been speculated for years, and a recent study adds more weight to the idea.

Secularism is good for the economy

According to science, anyway…

Diamond Earth

A new analysis of the crust and upper mantle of Earth using sound waves estimates that there are up to a quadrillion tons of diamonds hiding below the surface.

Koala Tongues

Despite a limited diet, koalas may have quite the refined palate.

Microbe Chips

A gene sequencing microchip might be the answer for doctors figuring out when to prescribe antibiotics.

Grabby Robot

A new robot designed to grab and study soft-bodied sea organisms was described this week.

Not an alien

Just a little mummified child.

