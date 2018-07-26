25 July, 2018 – Episode 680 – This Week in Science (TWIS) Podcast

Water On Mars, Overcoming CRISPR, Bacteria Can Talk, Uncontroversial Conservation, Bigger Climate Spiders, Brainy Discovery, Finding A Fungus, Better Beer, Candida Confusion, Manga-Bey Behavior, Adaptive Anoles, And Much More…

Water On Mars

A massive underground aquifer has been detected on Mars. The hypothesis s that it is full of liquid water.

Overcoming CRISPR

Bacteria and viruses are locked in a fascinating evolutionary battle that will influence our medical therapies.

Bacteria can talk…

To each other in a really interesting way.

The Endangered Species Act isn’t so controversial after all…

Despite campaigns to make it sound like a complicated topic, the Endangered Species Act is widely and universally accepted and supported in the USA. So why are people who are supposed to “represent” the public trying to slash it?

A Warming World makes Bigger Spiders

But that might actually be a good thing…?

“Hello Dr Kiki, Justin, and Blair. I have been all over the place on trying to decide what to write here! Science has impacted my life and the world in a million ways every day. The more I thought about it the more this task became daunting. However, there is one very specific thing that science has done for me that I would be remiss to not talk about.

In February 2014 I had finally finished school with my very hard-won B.S. in Environmental Science. The world was my oyster, and I was going to go protect it with everything I had in my arsenal. I was on top of the world.

April rolled around, and I went into the emergency room with a severe headache and eye pain. I mean this sucker was painful! After many MRI’s and 2 days of the most awful anxiety I had ever felt I was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. From that day on my healthy life style took a sever nose dive. I was depressed, in pain, my balance was absolutely awful, and I even started to lose normal function in my fingers for a while. My life as I knew it was irreversibly altered.

Now, this isn’t a sad story. While yes, I have had my ups and downs, and it has been a learning process. I have had to relearn my body and its capabilities. I still struggle sometimes but the great things is I have Science in my corner!

Through science we are learning even more about this. Ten years from now we may have better ways to treat MS. Twenty years from now we may even have a cure.

So, what has science done for me lately? It has given me hope. Just like it gives millions of people hope for a future where they can feel like the world is once again their oyster.

Thank you,

Jacqueline Boyster”

Keeping your brain longer

Might have to do with waste removal.

Finding A Fungus

The Eisen lab was searching for a fungus, but found something much more interesting.

Better Beer through Science

We can make the barley our own.

Candida Confusion

Genetic analyses has once and for all determined that what scientists thought were separate species is actually one in the same… just at different life stages.

Either men are liars,

or gay men are having all the fun…

Adaptive Anoles

Hurricanes in the Carribean have impacted anole populations in a measurable way.

Mangabeys? More like sneakabey… ammiright???

Monkeys steal cracked nuts from chimps and hogs, despite the fact that chimps will sometimes eat monkeys. Now that’s a risky meal!!

