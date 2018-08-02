01 August, 2018 – Episode 681 – This Week in Science (TWIS) Podcast

Stress Monkeys, Smashing Atoms, Science Says, Pyramid Power?, Biome Battlefield, Great Self-Control, Father’s Influence, Bioengineered Lungs, Bones About It, Opioid Increases, Drugged Cicada Butts, And Much More…

Stress Monkeys

Anxiety is passed from generation to generation in monkeys.

Smashing Atoms

Atoms are being smashed in the LHC!

Science Says

Who to believe? Science or Elon Musk?

Pyramid Power?

Do the Great Pyramids hold the structural secrets for nanoparticles?

Biome Battlefield

There is a battlefield beneath your feet…

Great tits have great self-control.

Do you think they could pass up the office snacks? Science points to yes. Is that why they’re “great?”

Dad has an influence on mom, even when he’s away.

A father’s genes control (or influence?) a mother’s behavior through the placenta – pretty sneaky, bro!

This Week in What Has Science Done for me Lately?!?

“Science has helped my cat stay if not happy (he’s a cat, he lives in wooh – self-pity), healthy. He’s had his fleas taken care of and been put on a special diet to reduce his PH in his urine. I’m looking to adopt a young kitten that will need to be de-wormed, and science will help future cats live much longer live, so they can tell us their thoughts and complaints for years to come.”

–Vanja Anderson

Bioengineered Lungs

Transplants in pigs successful… will people be next?

Bones About It

Looks like all the tissue types to create bones were around and about before vertebrates were a thing.

Opioids Are Up

The crisis continues to worsen.

Drugged Cicada Butts

A fungus drugs cicadas with psilocibin and amphetamine to get them to drop their spores all over the places ignoring the fact that their butts are falling off.

Science Advisor?

Trump might have picked a really good one.

No, spiders don’t appear to be colorblind

That wolf spider can see your tacky outfit KAREN, THAT’S WHY HE’S LOOKING AT YOU LIKE THAT… LEARN TO PUT AN ENSEMBLE TOGETHER KAREN, FOR ALL OUR SAKES!

Extremes Are Bad

Drink up! In moderation.

Black Hole Sun

Einstein proven right again.

