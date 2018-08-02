01 August, 2018 – Episode 681 – This Week in Science (TWIS) Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Stress Monkeys, Smashing Atoms, Science Says, Pyramid Power?, Biome Battlefield, Great Self-Control, Father’s Influence, Bioengineered Lungs, Bones About It, Opioid Increases, Drugged Cicada Butts, And Much More…
DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER!!!
When the world hands you lemons…
Make lemon aid…
Or you could polish aluminum
Or lighten aging spots if you got them
Or sanitize a cut
Or counteract an itch
Or deodorize your cat litter with shredded peels
Or squeeze the juice out onto your dirty old sneakers to give them new life
Or gargle lemon juice to enjoy fresh lemony breath
Or use the peels to ward off ants where they have been sneaking into the house
Or make a battery out of them that illuminates a led light bulb to amaze your friends
Or learn to juggle them and make your friends jealous of your new found skill
Or fashion them into ear muffs… just because you’ve got so many lemons, why not
Or remove all the seeds and plant them in the ground so that one day you will have many lemons trees
Producing thousands of lemons that you can hand out to strangers while telling them all the wonderful things you can do with lemons…
Or…
when life hands you lemons
You can forget all about lemons,
and tune into…
This Week in Science
Coming up next…
Stress Monkeys
Anxiety is passed from generation to generation in monkeys.
Smashing Atoms
Atoms are being smashed in the LHC!
Science Says
Who to believe? Science or Elon Musk?
Pyramid Power?
Do the Great Pyramids hold the structural secrets for nanoparticles?
Biome Battlefield
There is a battlefield beneath your feet…
Great tits have great self-control.
Do you think they could pass up the office snacks? Science points to yes. Is that why they’re “great?”
Dad has an influence on mom, even when he’s away.
A father’s genes control (or influence?) a mother’s behavior through the placenta – pretty sneaky, bro!
Bioengineered Lungs
Transplants in pigs successful… will people be next?
Bones About It
Looks like all the tissue types to create bones were around and about before vertebrates were a thing.
Opioids Are Up
The crisis continues to worsen.
Drugged Cicada Butts
A fungus drugs cicadas with psilocibin and amphetamine to get them to drop their spores all over the places ignoring the fact that their butts are falling off.
Science Advisor?
Trump might have picked a really good one.
No, spiders don’t appear to be colorblind
That wolf spider can see your tacky outfit KAREN, THAT’S WHY HE’S LOOKING AT YOU LIKE THAT… LEARN TO PUT AN ENSEMBLE TOGETHER KAREN, FOR ALL OUR SAKES!
Extremes Are Bad
Drink up! In moderation.
Black Hole Sun
Einstein proven right again.
