05 September, 2018 – Episode 686 – This Week in Science (TWIS) Podcast

Chickens And Eggs

In quantum weirdness, it doesn’t matter!

Sexy Brain Cells

Microglia look and act differently in the male and female mouse brains.

Medical Gene Editing

A very small trial of a CRISPR-based therapy to treat muscular dystrophy in dogs reported successful reinstatement of protein production in affected tissues.

Space elevator

Is this REALLY finally happening?

Harris Hawks have stunning color vision.

So I guess that’s another thing they can lord over Blair…

Are you hungry for steak or are you just happy to see me?

Cockroaches eat more protein with high mating frequency. So next time someone orders a meat-heavy meal, you can draw your own conclusions…

This Week in What Has Science Done for me Lately?!?

“Hello TWIS,

Just over two years ago I woke up one early one morning with pain in my

abdomen. The pain worsened rapidly and my wife decided a trip to the

emergency room might be in order. By the time we had completed the half hour

trip the pain was so bad that I was rocking back and forth while moaning

constantly, simply trying to cope.

The staff at the hospital did an excellent job of getting the pain under

control and proceeding with a diagnosis. 7 hours later I was undergoing

emergency surgery.

Turns out my bowel had twisted and blocked itself. I found out later that

this was, in my case, extremely rare. It generally only happens when there

has been pervious abdominal surgery where the bowel can catch on the scar.

My belly had been a surgical virgin until the knife hit it that afternoon.

I also found out that later that the injury is very time sensitive. The

bowel can go into sepsis after as little as twelve hours. That is bad, very

bad.

I now realise that for 99 point several 9s percent of human history I would

have experienced a very slow and agonising death.

As it was, thanks to the expertise of the medical staff I left the hospital

two days later with a few stitches and a prohibition on lifting for a few

weeks.

So, what has science done for me lately? Well there’s that.

Plus, of course, smart phones, safer vehicles, virtually unlimited access to

information, HD television, instant communication, streaming, a healthier

microbiome, pictures of Pluto,

productivity, instant banking, cleaner laundry, TWIS, a chance to feed the

world, a career, racing simulators, longer life expectancy, never washing

dishes, video games, some control of my cognitive biases, podcasts, robots,

more accurate weather forecasts, world travel, knowledge…..

Thanks for a very entertaining and informative show. Please keep up the

great work.

–Jorj ”

Medieval DNA

DNA shows us that people are just people.

Plant Promises

Australian scientists have managed to combine a CO2-eating carboxysome from blue-green algae with the cells of crop plants in the hopes that yieds will eventually increase some 60%.

Algae Future

Scientists in Cambridge have managed to wire photosynthetic bits from plants together with hydrogenase, an enzyme from algae, and water-splitting technology to improve upon nature’s designs, and possibly get us closer to cheaper, cleaner energy production.

Old Cheese

Cheese is older than bread.

Ladies Follow Ladies

Female vervet monkeys are more likely to copy other females than to learn from males. Whereas males aren’t as discriminating about their teachers.

Self-aware fish

Even the cleaner wrasse has enough self-awareness to know not to wear SOMETHING LIKE THAT ON CASUAL FRIDAY! LEARN HOW TO USE A MIRROR KAREN… FISH CAN!

