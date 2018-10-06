03 October, 2018 – Episode 690 – This Week in Science (TWIS) Podcast

Interview w/ Dr. Susanne Brander from OSU, Nobel Prize Time!, Change Is Coming, Standard Model Challenge?, Neanderteeth, Bird PDA, Cats And Rats, Is That A Moon?, Goblin Planet, Very Old Dishes, And Much More…

Want to listen to a particular story from the show? You can do that here. Just look for the time-code link in the description.

Interview with Dr. Susanne Brander

Dr. Brander is an ecotoxicologist working as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Environmental and Molecular Toxicology at Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR. She also holds an adjunct position in the Department of Biology and Marine Biology at the University of North Carolina. According to her lab website, “The Brander lab’s research encompasses the fields of toxicology, endocrinology, and ecology; integrating molecular approaches with measurements at the organism and population level. Our main focus is on the effects of stressors such as emerging pollutants, plastics, and changing climate on aquatic organisms, but our work spans the links between ecological and human health.”

This Week in What Has Science Done for me Lately?!?

” When I was serving in Iraq the vehicle I was driving was ambushed at a checkpoint manned by insurgents wearing Iraqi Police uniforms. Because of advances in material science and engineering the armor plating in the vehicle saved my life. Without those advances the bullets fired by the insurgents would have penetrated the drivers door and struck me.

Thank you sharing my story and hopefully more advances will be made in armor saving more soldiers lives. Please keep up the great work, TWIS is a great podcast and I learn a lot listening to it.

Thank you,

Chris ”

Nobel Prize Time!

Last week, we had the IgNobels, but now it is time for the Nobels. And, what a great line-up it is this year. “The Nobel Prize in Physics 2018 was awarded “for groundbreaking inventions in the field of laser physics” with one half to Arthur Ashkin “for the optical tweezers and their application to biological systems”, the other half jointly to Gérard Mourou and Donna Strickland “for their method of generating high-intensity, ultra-short optical pulses.” “The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2018 with one half to Frances H. Arnold ”for the directed evolution of enzymes” and the other half jointly to George P. Smith and Sir Gregory P. Winter ”for the phage display of peptides and antibodies”. And, the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded jointly to James P. Allison and Tasuku Honjo for their discovery of cancer therapy by inhibition of negative immune regulation.

Change Is Coming

Get ready, America. Climate change is coming, and it’s not going to be fun for us.

Standard Model Challenge?

High energy particles detected by two Antarctic experiments suggest a particle that doesn’t match the Standard Model of physics.

Neanderteeth

Old teeth point to interesting habits.

How do you PDA?

Courtship displays in blue capped cordon-bleus were more elaborate if there was an audience. Can you say the same about you and your bae?

Cats don’t hunt rats

So what are they even good for???

Do you know what Algae sounds like??

Algal bubbles emit a particular sound. So particular, that measuring it could be an effective way to measure algae cover. Take that, Audrey II!

Is That A Moon?

As big as Neptune, this may be the first exomoon discovered.

Goblin Planet

A newly discovered dwarf planet hints at Planet 9.

Very Old Dishes

Residues on old pottery suggest ancient eating habits.

