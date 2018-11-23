21 November, 2018 – Episode 696 – This Week in Science (TWIS) Podcast

Interview w/ Dr. Andrew Maynard, Artificial Pseudocells, Active Mini-Brains, Strong Old Mice, Pouring Rain, Poop Cubes, Vitamins For Babies, Spider Silk Strong, New Old Life, Tooth Rings, And Much More…

Interview w/ Dr. Andrew Maynard

Andrew Maynard is a former physicist, a professor in the Arizona State University School for the Future of Innovation in Society, and leading expert in the responsible development of emerging and converging technologies. He directs the ASU Risk Innovation Lab, and chairs the ASU Master of Science and Technology Policy program. He writes regularly for popular science publications, and recently published a book called “Films from the Future: the Technology and Morality of Sci-Fi Movies“.

This week we here at This Week in Science are grateful for the science that allows us to podcast and stream, so that we can talk about science with you. We are grateful for scientists who endeavor around-the-clock to discover more about the world around us, so that we can calk about that science with you. We are grateful for those who shine a light on the failings of the scientific institutions, so that science may one day better represent the world around it, and so that we can discuss the improvements to science with you. We are also grateful to science for helping us all to live healthier, longer, more fruitful lives, so that we can share our lives with you. We are grateful that you share your time with us.

Artificial Pseudocells

UCSD researchers have created artificial cell mimics with several lifelike traits, like cell-to-cell communication and quorum sensing.

Active Mini-Brains

Scientists turned stem cells into brain cells, and then into mini-brains, which spontaneously began connecting and communicating thru electrical signals that were eventually comparable to the brain activity of preterm babies.

Living longer/better lives through mice

Young proteins rejuvenate old muscles.

When it rains…

it really does pour.

Did you know that wombats poop cubes? We thought we knew why, but now we might know how…

It turns out, it all comes down the the end of their intestines. But there’s still some mystery there.

Vitamin D – it does a baby good!

Vitamin D may be an essential part of all reproduction across the animal kingdom. Pregnant? Past due? Go get some sun!

Spider Silk Strong

The strength of spider silk can now be attributed to nanofibrils that make up the strands.

It’s all in your teeth.

How many babies you’ve had, or when you were pregnant, may be written in the rings in your teeth!

New Old Life

First identified in the 19th century, Hemimastigotes have been given their own branch in the tree of life thanks to molecular phylogenetic analysis.

