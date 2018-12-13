12 December, 2019 – Episode 699 – This Week in Science (TWIS) Podcast

Uterine Influence, Deep Life, Dark Matter Evolution, Spider Milk, Junkie Finches, Midwest Climate Woes, Your Brain On Imagination, Information Mindset, Hexagonal Structures, Supernova Death, Toothless Whales, And Much More…

DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER!!!

Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.

Which, on the surface may seem like an unreasonable and deeply flawed idiom.

Yes, there’s the whole there goes the basket, so goes all the eggs…

But, if when collecting eggs from hens you attempted to carry multiple baskets

The risk of dropping a basket would obviously increase…

And how many of us actually collect eggs now days?

The modern equivalent might be, don’t put all your eggs in one shopping cart.

Ok.

So, you’ve got a dozen eggs, you put six in this cart, and six in that one…

Still looks like the egg to cart ratio is off…

You now need a third cart…

4 eggs per cart, that seems a little less risky!

Unless you happen to be walking down an isle where someone else is attempting to push three carts

Because now the risk of being cut down at the Achilles by a shopping cart has gone up dramatically

When it comes to being a life form on planet earth, we are all in the same basket.

And until that changes we need to act like it.

Because where goes the earth, so goes all of us.

And nowhere is that made more obvious than

This Week in Science,

Coming Up Next…

Uterine Influence

Considering last week’s story about uterus transplantation, this story on the effect of hysterectomy on rats is worth consideration.

Deep Life

The Deep Carbon Observatory, which has been assessing the carbon inside our planet, recently reported that there’s a lot of life down there.

Dark through the ages…

a dark matter tale of stability.

Spider milk: not just for babies…?

Spiders can give milk… And what’s more, mom continues to make it long after young can fend for themselves! Does that sound like anyone you may know??

Darwin’s finches are getting spoiled rotten

Junk food is changing the course of evolution, in one of the poster-children of Darwin himself.

Chicken Years

We are affecting the evolution of chickens in unexpected ways.

Too many eggs in the Midwest basket

Climate change will have increasingly negative impacts on agriculture.

Your Brain On Imagination

Is just reality.

Information Mindset

Your attitude carries more weight than some genes.

Lipid membranes more organized than we imagined

Hexagons make them structured.

Supernova Death

Did a supernova kill off the Meg by giving it cancer?

Toothless whale does more than look silly

They tell us about the evolution of baleen!

