06 February, 2019 – Episode 707 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

A lab experiment went wild, putting wild mice in outdoor pens with differently colored soils to see how animal coloration changed over generations.

As Antarctica and Greenland melt faster and faster into the seas, it’s important to have an idea of what to expect. And, we can not only expect higher sea levels, but also changes in weather as ocean circulation patterns are altered.

it ain’t great. In fact, it’s going to get worse.

Let them count!

Blair’s Animal Corner!… with Blair!

Panda is the Nepalese word ‘nigalya ponya’, which means ‘eater of bamboo’. It turns out that ancient pandas were doing much more than that!

Being cuckolded by a relative is much preferred in fish – which makes sense if you don’t think about it too hard…

“Hello TWiS!

I was listening to the most recent episode of the show and I was bummed when you had run out of listener submissions. I love that segment!

We had emailed in April 2018 about how my then three year old son had been diagnosed with a craniopharyngioma, a really rare type of brain tumor that mostly impacts kids. It can have lasting and severe impacts for the rest for their lives, everything from sight and neurological deficits, to hormone deficiencies and more.

I’m not sure if you wanted to share my update, but I figured I’d give you guys one just in case. 🙂

My son is doing great! He’s a happy and healthy five year old! We’ve started getting ready for his leaving preschool and graduating into kindergarten. We’ve started human growth hormones over the summer since his tumor calcified his pituitary and he’s shot up. He’s gone from being one of the smallest kids in his class to one of the tallest.

He’s still on a number of medications several times a day that help us maintain all of the different hormones in his body that regulate everything from thirst, to growth, to parts of his immune system. But it astounds me that modern medical science can not only do this, but do it so well. He’s still a completely normal kid. No one knows anything is different about him unless we tell them.

It’s all due to modern medical science. If this had happened a hundred years ago I wouldn’t have him in my life. But because of medical science and a huge team of people who dedicated themselves to making kids well, he’s thriving and excited about going to big kid school.

We’ve had four monitoring MRIs since I emailed you last year. We’ve seen some small (expected) tumor regrowth and we have another surgery somewhere on the horizon months or years from now, but our neurosurgeon and neuro-oncologist aren’t concerned about future complications. The diagnosis is good. We shouldn’t even need another craniotomy – we should be able to just do a endoscopic transsphenoidal operation (through the nose) to remove the growth.

The whole ordeal has left him with a huge appreciation for science. Lately we’ve been doing science experiments at home that involve the cold weather we’ve been having in New England. He really got a kick out of learning all about dry ice with me (very safely – don’t worry) and the water cycle.

Keep up the good work guys. 🙂 I hope more listeners share their own stories too.

Ed Godbois”

Of gut bacteria!

with guns.

fMRI And Consciousness

Two studies this week in science used fMRI brain scanning to look at patterns of functioning in the brain: the conscious and unconscious, and the effects of LSD.

Is it thanks to marijuana, testosterone, or good old honesty?

Flying squirrels fluoresce bright pink – there, that’s a thing you know now. No, we don’t know why yet, Karen, WHY DO YOU HAVE TO RUIN THIS FOR ME?!

Researchers showed the hippocampus is responsible for allowing memory formation and recognition of words from another language heard during deep sleep.

Researchers used a fidget spinner to separate blood showing these readily available toys to actually have a function other than annoying teachers.

