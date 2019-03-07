06 March, 2019 – Episode 711 – Probiotics for Corals?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Interview w/ Dr. Raquel Peixoto – Coral Probiotics, HIV Cured?, Regeneration Genes, Sound Mass, Spider Ants, Dolphin Dating, Wiki World, Dinosaur Disaster, Walking Accidents, And Much More…

Want to listen to a particular story from TWIS, the This Week in Science podcast? You can do that here. Just look for the time-code link in the description.

DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER!!!

We live in interesting times…

Not that other times weren’t equally as interesting…

But it is a specifically interesting time if you happen to be a human.

For one…

Humans weren’t always around.

So, just being on the planet now is in and of itself an interesting thing.

For another…

Despite all of the interesting times in which there were humans on the planet…

This time is perhaps the most interesting.

Not because humans are in and of them selves more interesting now than in humans past…

But because our access to interesting information is greater than at any other time in human history…

And this,

as it turns out,

means that times are likely to just keep getting more interesting as time goes by.

Making this moment just a little less interesting than the next one to come…

Or in this case,

the moments spent listening to a protracted show intro will be a lot less interesting than…

This Week in Science

Coming Up Next…

An Interview with Dr. Raquel Peixoto

Dr. Peixoto is a visiting assistant professor at UC Davis from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and a research associate from the Rio de Janeiro Marine Aquarium (AquaRio) in Brazil. She also coordinates the Beneficial Microorganisms of Marine Organisms (BMMO) Network, which seeks to unify and facilitate studies on the manipulation of the microbiome associated with marine organisms. She spoke with TWIS about her research, and how much we have yet to learn about corals and their microbiomes.

Support us on Patreon!

This Week in What Has Science Done for me Lately?!?

“I just listened to you read the letter from the person who has started a business getting brains from people who have donated their body to science to researchers.

My Dad recently passed away due to complications from cancer. He never went to college and spent his career as an electrician, but he never stopped learning. In his retirement, he was always reading science magazines, listening to talks from Neil deGrasse Tyson, and read Stephen Hawking’s “A Brief History of Time.” He had a closet full of science t-shirts, and loved talking science so much that in a doctor’s office one day, a person he was chatting with asked if he was a retired physics professor because of knowledge that my blue-collar dad had learned. The connection back to your previous letter is that my Dad did donate his body to science, and it brought us so much peace when she received notice from the local university that they had accepted his body into their program. Thank you science for giving my Dad a passion in his retirement and for giving us peace when one of his final wishes was fulfilled.

-tb

Todd Biske”

And, NOW, Some Science News From This Week in Science

Two Points

A second HIV-patient appears to have been cured of infection by a stem cell transplant to treat lymphoma. Two point make a line, but is it enough to indicate a trend?

Perfectly Paired

By comparing human and axolotl genes for regeneration, it turns out that the genes are the same, but the pairings are different.

Grow A Head

Worm studies determined that regenerative abilities can be gained, not just evolutionarily lost.

Big beats may have gravity?

The idea of sound having properties of a particle, the phonon, just added some evidentiary weight.

Blair’s Animal Corner!… with Blair!

Are you a spider, or are you just happy to see me?

Jumping spiders that mimic ants have puzzling methods of being seen by the opposite sex.

Dolphin girls like their dudes to bro it out for a while

Dolphin bros that hang out in bachelor pods have greater breeding success once it is time.

And, finally, Some Quick Science News Stories To End The Show

Wikipedia searches tell tales

The frequency and timing of Wikipedia searches on native species may be a secret back-end version of citizen science!

Dinosaur Decline?

Hardly. It seems they were doing just fine, thriving even, prior to being decimated by an asteroid strike. Be thankful for today, folks.

A Reason to Stay in?

Elder dog walking linked to bone fractures.

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we bring you each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.