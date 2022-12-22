21 December 2022 – Episode 906 – Top 11 of 2022!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: What does This Week in Science think were the year’s top science stories? This end-of-year episode counts down the Top 11 science news stories of 2022, and much more science…

The pace is relentless and in the world of science that relentless pace leads to an abundance of new discoveries, and each year we attempt to share with you the research highlights several hundred stories of science-y goodness stuffed into a podcast stocking hung on every Wednesday with care and every year around this time we pluck out eleven stories that we think were the most interesting of all.



This Week in Science



Counting down the top science news from 11 to 6

(Clicks the links below to navigate to the original episodes and stories)

Number 11: Climate Change

Just a lot of revising it upwards

unprecedented Siberian peninsula heating – for 7000 years

The water is leaving

Do Americans know Americans care about climate change?

Number 10: Physics

Ignition!

LHC Confirms Standard

Holographic Wormholes

Black hole in a lab

Number 9: Microbiome

Microbiome points to concussions

Personality biome

Number 8: AI

AI Updates Theory

How AI will kill everyone

Scientists may rule themselves redundant via AI

Artificial Detection

Meta Molecules

AI Fashion Maps

Number 7: Brain Organoids

Neurons Play Pong

Rats Get Human

Number 6: Ancient humans

The Oldest Modern Human Just got a Whole Lot Older

Continuing the countdown from 5 to 1!

Number 5: eDNA

Zoos contain eDNA in their air

Understand biodiversity, with the help of leeches

C’mon, lemme tell you what’s in your tea

2 million year old biome

Number 4: MS Cause

Viral Cause of MS?

Number 3: Regenerative Medicine

Synthetic Embryos

Pig to human heart transplant

Dead Pig Society

Axolotl Brain Regeneration

Growing Frog Legs

How to Make a Cell

Number 2: Cancer/HIV Cures

Cancer Remission

Woman cured of HIV

More people cured of HIV

Number 1: NASA

Webb Wins

Artemis Launches!

NASA DART Bullseye

DART Success!

The Best of Blair’s Animal Corner!

This years animal MVP? Spiders!

Different ways of hunting in groups

Sleep

Catapulting

Hearing through webs

Curling leaves for hats or homes

Newly trending: Clitorises

Dolphins

Snakes

Special Mention to Unhinged Robots:

Dead Spiders

Tentacles

Fish Bot Car

And, some other bests of the year according to Justin!

Animal Cognition

From Apes to Bees we saw some cool advances in understanding the minds of other species!

