21 December 2022 – Episode 906 – Top 11 of 2022!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:45:23 — 61.9MB)
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | RSS | More
What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?
This Week: What does This Week in Science think were the year’s top science stories? This end-of-year episode counts down the Top 11 science news stories of 2022, and much more science…
Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.
And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! You’re looking for science podcasts on iTunes, science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science…
MAKE SURE TO ORDER YOUR 2023 TWIS BLAIR’S ANIMAL CORNER CALENDAR! CLICK THE TOAD!
Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!
Time goes by so fast,
Blink
And you won’t miss much
It goes by slower than that but as each day ends another begins pretty much right away.
The pace is relentless and in the world of science that relentless pace leads to an abundance of new discoveries, and each year we attempt to share with you the research highlights several hundred stories of science-y goodness stuffed into a podcast stocking hung on every Wednesday with care and every year around this time we pluck out eleven stories that we think were the most interesting of all.
And remember the year that was, reminisce with us here on
This Week in Science
Counting down the top science news from 11 to 6
(Clicks the links below to navigate to the original episodes and stories)
Number 11: Climate Change
Just a lot of revising it upwards
unprecedented Siberian peninsula heating – for 7000 years
The water is leaving
Do Americans know Americans care about climate change?
Number 10: Physics
Ignition!
LHC Confirms Standard
Holographic Wormholes
Black hole in a lab
Number 9: Microbiome
Microbiome points to concussions
Personality biome
Number 8: AI
AI Updates Theory
How AI will kill everyone
Scientists may rule themselves redundant via AI
Artificial Detection
Meta Molecules
AI Fashion Maps
Number 7: Brain Organoids
Neurons Play Pong
Rats Get Human
Number 6: Ancient humans
The Oldest Modern Human Just got a Whole Lot Older
IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE.
Continuing the countdown from 5 to 1!
Number 5: eDNA
Zoos contain eDNA in their air
Understand biodiversity, with the help of leeches
C’mon, lemme tell you what’s in your tea
2 million year old biome
Number 4: MS Cause
Number 3: Regenerative Medicine
Synthetic Embryos
Pig to human heart transplant
Dead Pig Society
Axolotl Brain Regeneration
Growing Frog Legs
How to Make a Cell
Number 2: Cancer/HIV Cures
Cancer Remission
Woman cured of HIV
More people cured of HIV
Number 1: NASA
Webb Wins
Artemis Launches!
NASA DART Bullseye
DART Success!
OH, AND, HELP TWIS GROW! GET A FRIEND TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!
Support us on Patreon!
The Best of Blair’s Animal Corner!
This years animal MVP? Spiders!
Different ways of hunting in groups
Sleep
Catapulting
Hearing through webs
Curling leaves for hats or homes
Newly trending: Clitorises
Special Mention to Unhinged Robots:
Dead Spiders
Tentacles
Fish Bot Car
WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!
And, some other bests of the year according to Justin!
Animal Cognition
From Apes to Bees we saw some cool advances in understanding the minds of other species!
This Week in Science Questions!
We want to ask YOU!!!
Which were your favorite stories from 2022? Let us know in our Discord or on Twitter with the hashtag: #TWIStop11.
Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!
Leave us a message on our Facebook page, find Dr. Kiki on Mastodon, OR email Dr. Kiki!
What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year we were counting down the top stories of 2021. How did things change over the course of a year? Listen to the show!
This time of year 10 years ago we were didn’t get to count down but we did discuss Wild Sex, Emerging From Rocks, Smarter Spiders, Lying Cheating Males, Rare Meteorite, New Matter, Engineering Algae, And Much More! Take a blast to the past with TWIS… Phew! What a difference a decade makes!