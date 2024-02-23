21 February, 2024 – Episode 961 – This Is Possible Thanks To A Virus

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Life & SATURN, Dainish Bog Body, Bulls & Balls, ADHD, Propagandist AI, Authoritarian Science, Gazeboed, Viral Brains, Meaning & Melody, And Much More!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

The following program is for anyone interested in the world around them.

The history, the future, the inner workings of complicated things…

This is a place for the curious, the clever, and the ever-restless mind.

A sanctuary of reason

A walled garden of delightful thoughts

An ivory tower of intellectually intrepid thinking

From here, you can see it all…

Above the clouds, below the ground

Everything in between and

Everything beyond

Eliminating the unreal

To reveal the real

The actual

The true

and verifiable

The ultimate mirror of existence

reflected off the unbiased surface of the scientific method

It is time once again to talk about everything that is going on

This Week in Science!

Some quick science news!

Life & SATURN

Life may or may not be possible in the oceans of Titan, but a deep learning approach to looking at life called SATURN might help us understand more about genes & species evolution.

Also, the “All of Us” program reported new analyses of 245,000 genomes and the addition of new genetic markers, specifically increasing our genomic and health-related data for historically underrepresented groups

Bogs, Boats, and Beatings

life in ancient Denmark

Bulls & Balls

Genes from infertile bulls could help treat infertility in men. Meanwhile, researchers elsewhere are growing mouse testes in a dish.

ADHD

The out-of-Africa theory

Propagandist AI

Surprising to no one, a study finds that AI can be used for propaganda purposes.

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

HELP TWIS GROW! GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Support us on Patreon!

What News Does Justin have?

Authoritarian Science

Is it ok to publish?

Getting totally gazeboed

Do you know what it means?

DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Some Quick Science stories with Kiki!

Viral Brains

What the heck is “RetroMyelin” and what does it have to do with the brain?

Meaning & Melody

Our brains process music similarly to speech but use specific neurons to predict where the melody will go next.

Support us on Patreon!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Do you have questions you want us to answer (like, why are blueberries blue?)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Innermost Core, Four-day work-week, Sir David Attenborough, JWST, Da Vinci, Sharkless Vaccines?, Naked Mole Rats, Monkees, Sleeping Students, Medieval Cranial Surgery, Heart Prints, Brain Repair, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Stem Cell Sagas, Dogs Listen, Kanga Climate Keepers, Snake Venom Keeps, White Water Ants, Manta Ray Parties, Short To Long, LASER Eugenics, Robo-Termites!, Shapely Math, Poop Is A Drug, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!