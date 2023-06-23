21 June 2023 – Episode 931 – Super Summer Solstice Science!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Horse toes, Global Cooling = Global Warming, Long-Necked Dinos, Cellular Selection, Cancer Cures, Gutsy Treatment, Detail, El Ribbit, Calming Rats, Why Snakes, Pain Fingerprints, And Much More Solstice Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Things are rising up on planet Earth!

Atmospheric carbon is rising,

And we wait…

The temperature keeps rising,

And we complain about the weather…

The sea levels are rising,

And we watch…

And while awareness is also rising…

Action is not quite rising to the level that should be expected in an emergency.

Unless the humans have a second habitable planet that they have told no one about…

This will affect all of them.

The worst of global warming is yet to come and the only thing that will stop the temperature rising is you!

Not just you,

But everyone including you,

Rising up and taking control of the situation!

I would do it myself but I’m busy that day…

But you, you have been chosen!

By fate, by destiny, by mere chance, and by dumb luck to be alive in the age of energy consequences.

And you need to rise up to the challenge,

Right after sitting down for another episode of

This Week in Science!

Some long summer solstice science news!

Horse Toes

How many toes do horses have???

Global cooling

Will make global warming worse

This long-necked Dino met an unfortunate evolutionary end

It’s exactly how you think

Cellular Selection

Just like organisms, some cells survive better than others.

Curing Cancer in 3 Children

base-edited T-cell therapy

Gutsy Treatment

Micro-gel beads are probably preferable to poo pills.

Devilish Detail

Tasmanian devil facial tumors are evolving to become less deadly.

Blair’s Animal Corner

El ribbit

Frogs have accents based on their sound environment

Calming rats for all the wrong reasons

How could we use this for good? Who cares I guess, trap ’em!

What science news does Justin have?

Why snakes?

Seriously, why?

Old Neander-art

It’s everywhere!

Some Quick Science stories with Kiki!

Hit Song Machine?

Using brain signals, researchers developed a machine-learning algorithm that predicts hit songs.

Pain Fingerprints

Does everyone experience pain differently?

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Charon’s Red Cap, Pee farming, Tea, Almost Meat, One-legged longevity, Eat Plants Locally, It’s time to talk about face mites, Frogs, Bats, Ancient pre-Brexit England, Cancer killing plants, Breathy Identity, Touching Itch, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Linear Higgs, 4 Quark Mystery, Naked Mole Rats Fight Cancer, Time For Mars?, Interview With Brian Switek, Author and Dinosaur Expert, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

