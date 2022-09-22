21 September, 2022 – Episode 893 – Falling in love with Science

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:45:32 — 69.4MB)
What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?
This Week: IgNobel, Anxiety, Blue light, NASA News, Ants, Frogs & Mosquitos, Octopuses, Woodlice, Ancient opium, Microbial name calling, Alzheimer’s, Moss, And Much More Science!
Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.
And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories.
Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!
Most of what humanity does on a daily basis is nothing new.
The trash will be picked up.
The roadways, sidewalks, and transit stations will fill up and empty out again.
Workers will put in a day’s work.
Papers will be filed, potholes filled, information will flow and transactions of all sorts will take place.
Guests will be welcomed, food prepared, and conversations will fill the air.
The daily chores will be checked off… mostly.
Parents will put their little ones to bed.
Students will study.
People will sit down to watch the latest version of ancient story archetypes this time with robots, or dragons, or in space with robot dragons. And everywhere around the world, another day will pass as so many have passed before.
We live in a world of our own making one of order, routine, and safety where we can maintain it.
We repeat ourselves in conversations, in activities, and in mistakes.
Doing so much of the same things over and over again that, even now, just talking about it becomes redundant.
There is one thing we do that, while routine in its execution, can lead us down paths we have not traveled before… Science
Science is the one avenue of human activity that makes new discoveries where the call of the explorer, to seek the unknown adventure is still being met by the pioneers of research and every day brings something new.
You might even say there is always something new under the sun or that the more things change, the more they get talked about it here on
This Week in Science!
Some quick science news!
IgNobel Time!
Who won the 2022 IgNobel Awards? 10 awards were distributed on September 15th in a virtual ceremony.
Why we get anxiety
So much anxiety
A whole new reason to reduce your child’s screen time
Blue light from smart devices may impact timing of puberty!!
NASA News
Webb looks at Neptune, NASA plans to poke an asteroid, and Enceladus is even more habitable than thought.
How many ants are there?
So many ants!
Of Frogs & Mosquitos
Unsurprisingly, amphibian die-offs are linked to an increase in mosquito numbers and malaria surges.
Want a COVID Update?
Apparently, you don’t need one because Covid is over????
Do you have COVID-19-related questions? Let us know!
It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!
Octopuses show handedness err… tentacledness?
Octopuses have a favored arm for hunting and so those sucker-covered grabbers May not be so independent after all.
Woodlice know how to weigh their options
A better mate, or a lower chance of being eaten by a scorpion? It’s a common question we all ask at the local bar…
What science news does Justin have?
Ancient opium
A decent supply.
Microbial name-calling
Not enough microbial nomenclature to go around!
Some Science stories with Dr. Kiki!
Microproteins & Alzheimers
Is there a link between these tiny proteins and disease development?
Moss Be Machine
Moss RNA editing machinery was transplanted into human cells and didn’t act as expected.
Take a blast to the past…
What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Wildfire Smoke, 3D Printed Future, Interview w/ Dr. Michael D.L. Johnson re: Metal & Microbes, Moth Manipulations, Seahorse Placentas, Salt For Cancer, Old Dark Energy, Autistic Identity, Hot BioFuel, Tiny Robots, Memory Formation, And Much More!
This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed World Melt, Space Shuttle Fly, Old Galaxy Seen, Brain Like Mine, Crows Get Smarter, Misinformation Factoganda, Molecular Bonds, Dead Dentists, Superconductor!, Heat To Power, TWIWRD, And Much More! Take a blast to the past with TWIS!