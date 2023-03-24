22 March 2023 – Episode 918 – The Science Springquinox

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Neutrino Detection, Baltic Blasts, Fevers, Galaxies, Forever Chemicals, Big Eyes, Animal Personalities, Pee Shyness, Depression, Otters, Mice Imaging, Language Brains, And Much More Science!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

AI is changing everything.

Well, maybe not everything yet.

But it’s just getting started.



And already there are questions…

The academic world is struggling to keep up

With students who may be brilliant

But write like a robot.

Or students who skipped the required reading

Yet turned in a perfectly astute essay.

If a teacher uses an AI detector to determine a real from generated paper

Are they the ones cheating?

If AI is used for grading papers, is that cheating?

AI is a powerful research tool, and that is not cheating

If your research paper is entirely AI-generated, that seems like cheating.

But what if you guided the AI in some way.

Does it still count if its finding are validated?

What if they are not?

AI recently predicted several hundred million protein folds

based off of single sequences

But how accurate are they?

If they are close enough to accurate is it science?

How close?

If they are not close is it still science?

A car drives off a cliff or runs over a pedestrian.

Was it driver error?

Was the driver even the driver?

Does that even matter for assigning fault?

Are deep-fakes fraud or free speech?

Is AI based stock trading a tool, or is it cheating the system?

As AI based trading becomes increasingly popular and automated,

Is having an AI based economy wise?

We humans live in world of words,

what does it mean if we aren’t the ones generating those words?

Interpreting those words?

What jobs will be left for humans to perform when knowledge-based word generation

and automated physical systems are everywhere?

What’s even worse, what if one day AI replaces…

This Week in Science

Coming up Next

Some quick science news!

Neutrino Detection

Researchers confirmed neutrino detection at the LHC with a 16-sigma confidence signal.

Baltic blast

Resuspending toxic sediment

Let the fever burn!

Fevers exist for a reason, evolutionarily. So do we suppress them?

Flipping Galaxies!

Why did the quasar become a blazar?

Removing forever chemicals

This begs the question; should the name be changed?

What Big Eyes

Why did a marsupial saber tooth have cow eyes?

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

HELP TWIS GROW! GET A FRIEND TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Blair’s Animal Corner

Animal personalities can mess up science

How do we make sure we’re studying a species and not a personality trait?

Are you pee-shy?

Maybe you lost a fight recently?

Support us on Patreon!

What science news does Justin have?

Gut enzyme

Linked to depression

T. gondii at it again

Killing otters

OH, AND, DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Some Quick Science stories with Kiki!

Microscopes For Mice

Miniaturized microscopes have been developed for imaging the spinal cord… of active mice.

Language Brains

How do the languages we speak influence connections in our brains?

Support us on Patreon!

Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer (like, when is the science Springquinox??)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed RNA Replication, Space Health, Entangled Protons, Robot Control, Ruffs, Totipotent Cells, Climate Optimism, Replication, Mind Control, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Olive Oil Health, Algal Thieves, Dangerous Young Men, Cock-A-Doodle-Do!, King Of The Brain, Sports Science, Old Man Universe, Water Voles, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!