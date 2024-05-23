22 May, 2024 – Episode 971 – Something in This Show is Shocking!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Shocking Stories, Solar Focus, Orange Rivers, Stress, Alzheimer’s Hope, Grasslands, Falcons, New Sixth Sense, Elephants, Neanderthal Dating, Bird Brains, Mouse Monogamy, LARPing, And Much More Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

The climate is changing

Long-time listeners may have heard about as much as they could care about the multi-discipline research studies and the multitude of concerning data points. The record-breaking temperatures, the dire predictions, warnings, and alarms being sounded.

Some might recall the transition of talking about global warming to define it as climate change and the unsuccessfully attempted rebranding of climate change to Climate-ya.

But for anyone who has had enough of it, unfortunately, there is more to come.

Because while the past few decades have illustrated the source, scale, and scope of the problem.

What comes next is the age of consequences.

And like any consequence,

Seen or unforeseen,

There is always a desire to avoid them.

And a regret for not having done so sooner.

Be that as it may,

You can’t unring a bell,

The time for action has flown the coop,

As all the climate chickens come home to roost.

Whenever facing consequences,

It is important to keep your chin up,

your feet on the ground,

and your ears peeled for the sound of,

This Week in Science.

Some quick science news!

Solar Focus

Why are we looking at the sun? Because it waves.

Rivers Turning Orange

Is it supposed to do that?

Under Stress?

It is easier to help someone than to punish someone

Alzheimer’s Hope

A new drug based on helping nerve cells stay healthy showed a bit of promise in an early clinical trial.

Gone

Like the grasslands

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Falcons just wanna have fun!

Why do animals play? and what animals play? More than we thought!

The new sixth sense: shocking news

Using electrostatic fields to sense danger

What Science News Does Justin Have?

Elelphants

Of Chile

Neanderthal

Dating scene

Some Science stories with Kiki!

Bird Braininess

Another bird remembers their last meal.

Mouse Monogamy

What makes the difference between monogamy and promiscuity?

LARPing For Science

Was ancient Mycenaean armor any good in epic battles?

