23 August 2023 – Episode 940 – When Will Science Solve Aging?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Moon Landing!, Lighter Magnets?, Consciousness of AI, Fly Medicine, Music For Cells, Martian Colonists, Sneaky Hummers, Population Overshoot, Rural Pandemic Woes, Memory Cells, Longer-Lived Mice, Slippery Slope, And Much More Science!

Human culture.

It’s a somewhat unavoidable aspect of being human.

For some, culture is the entirety of what being alive entails.

For others, culture is just an accumulation of conditioned behaviors and responses wrapped around a population branch like an opportunistic vine, taking root separately from the tall timber of humanity.

Culture can be beautiful and culture can be ugly.

It can bring people together, and it can tear them apart.

And when it comes to science human culture can be studied as though cultured in a dish.

When studied, humans, microbes, plants and animals can all be said to participate in some form of cultural exchange.

From cell signaling and aerosolized hormones to mating displays and language.

What separates the human animal from nature is that human culture has become a replacement for the natural strategies of survival making culture seem much more important than it actually is.

Though there is one culture above all others, that has become absolutely critical to the future of human survival the culture of

This Week in Science!

Some quick science news!

Moon Landing!

India has landed on the south pole of the moon. What happens next?

Lighter Magnets?

How does light give magnets a power-up?

Consciousness of AI

If AI becomes conscious, how will we know?

Fly Medicine

Rememer the soldier flies for plastic? Well, looks like they’re good for your health, too.

Music For Cells

We will, we will, science you… into making insulin?

Martian Colonists

Don’t be neurotic to survive.

Kiki’s Bird Corner!

Super Males!

What does urban living do to male house sparrows?

Sneaky Hummers

What do hummingbird feet have to do with feeding?

What Science News Does Justin Have?

Population overshoot

Why the civilization is doomed

Rural pandemic woes

Why humanity is doomed

Some Science stories with Kiki!

Memory Cells

What happens when baby cells get killed in the adult brain?

Longer-Lived Mice

Thanks to Naked mole rats!

Slippery Slope

Have engineers created a better toilet?

Do you have questions you want us to answer (like, When will Science Solve Aging??)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed A Water World, Good news!, Color Blindness, Climate News, Drought, Schizophrenia & COVID, Long Covid, COVID Incubation, Pesticides, Super Frogs, Bipedal Old Times, Artificial Detection, Zapping Brains, Mouse Memory, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed The End Of The World, Dog Cat Blood Bond, Tiger Shark Attacks, Copper Causing Alzheimer’s?, Birdie Speed Limits, Gender Bender Science, Baby Eating Mommas, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

