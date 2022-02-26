23 February, 2022 – Episode 864 – It’s not Twosday. It’s Science Day!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

We are in living in the now.

This now we are in is a lot like now’s past.

In the past now’s, humans thought about the future as some unknown territory,

filled with possibilities, plausibilities, and contemplated preferred futures

as well as dreaded ones.

We now know what their futures held,

or at least we have some general idea of how the past might have occurred.

When we look to the past we see a combination possible and plausible events that took place with varying degrees of certainty about what exactly happened.

Our own probable futures are only possible because of this plausible past.

The actions taken by people of the past

In their now

That hardly knew how that now came to exist.

And, could not have predicted how it would lead to our now.

No matter where or when you are in time

The view is the same.

The past is vague.

The future unknown.

The only moment in which you can do anything is now.

And this now, the current one that is taking place

In this narrow slice of perspective,

Is the way all of history happened.

It is not an imagined reality.

Is not a memory.

It is only

This Week in Science

Some quick science news to fuel your after Twosday!

It’s a Gas!

Methane emissions are up to 70% higher than reported.

Frog with the cutest wittle nosey

Tapir frog found by it’s little peep peep peeps!

Why tie tubes when you could just place a plug?

It turns out tube tying in women is just as effective as an IUD & visa versa. so why go into non-reversible surgery when an IUD is an option?

Synthetic Neurons

Someday they will do more than control a Venus Flytrap.

The Birds!

We need to discuss these Magpies.

City Birds

Cities impact their residents.

Neandertal Genes

Your Neandertal heritage might make COVID more severe, but protect you from HIV.

Vaccine Networks

People are delivered vaccine messaging in echo chambers based on their contacts.

How did the lizard shed it’s tail?

Lizards twitch in special way to release their tails.

Are fish self- aware?

The thing is, I can tell you who is, the scientists who took the pedantic challenge of their colleagues.

Rats can estimate their own timing accuracy

Rats know approximately how long it will take them to do something, so there’s something else rats are better at than me!

Get the most Science we can on this day after Twosday!

Singing In The Brain

It’s very local and specific.

Rhythm Perception

Our brains don’t just sing they keep a rhythm!

Brain Death

What does the brain do when you die?

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year we discussed Perseverance’s landing! Art Rocks, Underwater Glider, AI Exploration, Magnetic Extinctions, Cute Clones, MonkeyVision, Taxes & Democracy, Seasonal Change, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago we discussed Cell Phone Redux, A Mouse Heart, TWIWRD, Print Your Skin, Mind On Driving, Unlocking The Locked In, Bloody Chemicals, Planets And Exoplanets, A Leaky Gut, And Much More! Take a blast to the past with TWIS!

