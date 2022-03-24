23 March, 2022 – Episode 868 – What Should Astronauts Eat in Space?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: RNA Replication, Space Health, Entangled Protons, Robot Control, Ruffs, Totipotent Cells, Climate Optimism, Replication, Mind Control, And Much More…

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

There are parts of your brain that are not you.

It’s your brain, and you are your brain and so yes, it’s part of you but the part you think of as you?

That’s just one piece of the brain puzzle that’s the cognitive reasoning, active thinking, impulse controlling,

list-making, order of operation part of your brain that knows how to make breakfast.

The rest of your brain is that of an apes

A great ape mind you

A really fantastic ape in fact!

There are far more connections within the human mind than any other creature we know of. Far greater processing power is available too.

We are walking talking supercomputers, with amazing powers of observation but behind it all, just beneath the surface, always waiting to put us in our place is the brain of an animal.

A brain that is used to being the one running the show telling the rest of the biological machinery,

What to do,

Where to go,

When to fight,

When to flee,

And when to fall in love,

And right now… that part of your brain is telling you to fall in love with

This Week in Science

Some quick science news to keep you smiling!

RNA Replication

RNA shows its evolutionary ability.

Covid reduces gut infections

Just when you thought it was safe… volcanos!!!

Lettuce for space health!

No, it’s not potatoes. Lettuce could be engineered to help ease the biological stress of space flight.

Entangled Protons

The inner life of protons is maximally entangled.

Remote mind control with lasers

Don’t worry it’s in mice! For now.

Robot Control

YouTube videos are training robot hands for human control.

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

But mom, play is an important part of my evolutionary history!

Howler monkeys use play instead of grooming to ease tension and promote social bonds.

Ruffs and their genes are big foolers

Male ruffs sneak and prevail despite looking like females. Why? And how?

What science news does Justin have?

The original people of the bay area

Archeologists and Native American’s working together

Club drug used to treat PTSD

It’s like the 70’s again

Support is the secret to our longevity.

Let’s finish with Dr. Kiki and go eat with some Astronauts!

Totipotent Cells

Have researchers finally created the induced totipotent cells that are necessary for organ regeneration?

Climate Optimism

It’s all about the long game. Let’s make it shorter.

Take a blast to the past…

