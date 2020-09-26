23 September, 2020 – Episode 792 – Where is the Dark Energy?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Wobbly Ring, Covid Cats, Oldest sperm, Pi Planet, Close Call, Early Arsenic Life, Interview w/ Dr. Kevin Croker re: GEODEs, Friend Zone, Stranger Danger, Chicago Race, Microbial Brains, Dissociation Center, And Much More…

Let’s start with some quick science news stories…

Wobbly Ring

Remember that picture of a black hole that we were gifted with last year? Well, a review of data from several previous observations of the black hole at the center of galaxy M87, and a little mathematical computer aided zhoozhing has now resulted in a movie that shows changes in the matter in the accretion disc around the event horizon. It looks like it has a wobbly hoola-hoop.

Covid Cats

They get it.

Oldest sperm

It’s really old.

Pi Planet

With an orbital period of just 3.14 days, K2-315b is the Earth-sized exoplanet that Pi fans will love.

Close Call

School bus-size asteroid to safely zoom past Earth

Early Arsenic Life

Adding to evidence suggesting that earth’s early micro-organisms likely photosynethsized in the absence of oxygen, researchers have found oxygen-free modern microbial mats in the high-altitude Atacama desert that appear to use arsenic instead.

Now for our interview!

Interview with Kevin Croker

Dr. Croker is an astrophysicist at the University of Hawai’i at M?noa where he is studying dark energy and objects like neutron stars and GEODES. He recently authored a paper on GEODES that we discussed on the show a few weeks ago (You can find it at about 1:30).

Male baboons could do well in the friend zone

Male baboons with female friends could end up living longer. So it’s not that I don’t want to be with you, Gerald, it’s that I want you to live forever!

People are strange when they’re a stranger

But once animals get friendly, they become easy prey.

In Chicago…

your race determines how you are covered in the news when you are killed

Microbial Brains

Microbes influence the development of brains while young are in utero, according to a study looking at mice.

Dissociation Center

Have we found the part of the brain that holds our sense of reality together?

The world seems crazy at the moment. And, it kind of is. Keep your wits about you. Stay curious, but also check your sources. I hope you count on us as a reliable and credible source of science information. But, I also hope you double-check things if they don’t sound quite right. Thank you for spending this time with us. Stay safe, social distance, wear a mask, and wash your hands. Make sure you are registered. And vote.

