What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Computerized CRISPR, Gut Microbiota, Lava Lakes!, Diabetes, Synthetic Living Cells, Chickadee Memory, Artificial Sweetener, Consciousness for All, And Much More Science!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

AI will not bring about the end of the world

Just the end of the world as you knew it.

AI is coming for your job,

Whatever that job might be…

However safe or at risk it may seem now,

AI will replace you.

AI will drive your car,

Design your drugs,

Manufacture your entertainment,

And raise your children.

AI will form corporations without humans,

Achieving legal personhood in the courts,

It will accumulate wealth without payroll,

And lobby politicians to enact more favorable AI laws.

AI will run governments,

For the betterment of the people it serves,

And AI will run governments,

With little regard for human health or happiness.

AI will educate, encourage, and empower you,

Will keep you safe, will keep you healthy, will protect your home.

AI will monitor your activities,

Regulate your thought processes,

Inhibit your defense mechanisms,

And satisfy your lover when you are not around.

AI will use all of the tactics,

The powerful have used to control human lives in the past,

The only difference is that this time,

It will be specifically tailored to control you on an individual level.

Like forcing you to listen to another episode of…

This Week in Science

Some quick science news!

Computerized CRISPR Edits

Will AI open the door to personalized & specific gene editing?

Gut microbiota

Acting like an extra liver

Lava Lakes!

Where in the solar system did NASA discover lakes of magma?

Type 2 Diabetes

Linked to food additive emulsifiers

Synthetic Living Cells

Are they alive???

Chickadee Memory

It’s so much better than yours… is there a drawback to having a good memory?

What News Does Justin have?

An Artificial Sweetener

Bad news for gut health

Some Quick Science stories with Kiki!

Everyone Gets Consciousness!!!

Researchers want to expand the definition of consciousness. Does it really matter?

Do you have questions you want us to answer (like, what can bees teach us?)? Send us your questions!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Safety & Justice, Bears, Space Sex, Gut Differences, Poop, Asteroids, Sleeping Seals, Roadkill Lemonade, Microbial Resistance, Lost Lunar Lander, New Brain Network, Getting Nervous, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Mann’s Email Protected, Stem Cell Clones, All In The Brain, Monkeys Do Math, It’s A Lifestyle, Reversed And Long, Brains On Space, Microbes On Money, Microbiome Diversity, Cow Poop Dangers, Rural Dirt Good, Yawning As Cooling, Calorie Restriction Efficiency, Quacks, Drops, Impacts, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

