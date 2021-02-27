24 February, 2021 – Episode 813 – How to Choose Your Roach

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Perseverance Has Landed!, Art Rocks, Underwater Glider, AI Exploration, Choose Your Roach, Magnetic Extinctions, COVID-19 Update, Cute Clones, MonkeyVision, Taxes & Democracy, Eat Your Shrooms, Seasonal Change, Moldy Memory, And Much More…

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube. You can do that here.

Perseverence Has Landed!

The Ingenuity helicopter has reported in. And, the mission has begun to send back images, video, and the first audio from Mars.

Wasp dating site for Aborigines

A two-meter-long painting in Western Australia’s Kimberley region has been identified as Australia’s oldest intact rock painting.

I just wanna glide

Underwater robot effortlessly glides through water like a paper airplane into your teacher’s coffee!

AI Exploration

Researchers let AI algorithms called “Go-Explore” play Atari games, and they totally dominated. Maybe next they will help us do science?

How to pick a fighting cockroach

Not all cockroaches are created equal.

Magnetic Extinctions

We have been told by scientists previously on this show that the Earth’s magnetic pole reversals are no big deal for life on the planet. But, new research looking a old trees suggests that such switches might make life a whole lot harder.

And, now for the COVID-19 Update…

COVID Update

Vaccines are doing great.

Spike Details

Penn State researchers are detailing the structure of the spike protein to figure out whch parts of it are important.

Selfies & Gorillas

People are going to give gorillas COVID. Stop it.

Avoid the Gym

Please.

Cloned ferrets could change the game

Black footed ferrets may not have to say curtains, in the first successful cloning of an endangered species in the US

Monkey TV

Tonight, on MonkeyVision, zoo-dwelling saki monkeys lick the screen to get at worms and show an appreciation for abstract art!

Taxes and bureaucracy = Democracy

It just seems to be the glue that holds society together.

Don’t forget to take your mushrooms

They’re good for you!

Seasonal Change

New evidence links changes in the brain’s opioid receptor to seasonal daylight shifts suggesting a role in socio-emotional aspects of seasonal behaviors.

Moldy Memory

The way that slime molds remember is totally tubular.

“Hello Dr. Kiki,

I enjoyed the story about fractals you brought last week. I would like to share something related to it with you…

Art is not science, but art can be informed by science. In particular, music is informed by mathematics, physics, and cognition. Musicologists have long recognized self-similar and recursive structures in music, which are characteristics of fractals. More recently, some composers have intentionally used fractals in their music, usually in digital compositions.

I create self-similar recursive patters of intervals that look like fractals from which I compose. I imagine these fractals to be infinite, but the part that appears in the score is that part that occurs in our hearing range. I used one particular fractal to compose this piece.

I hope you find this interesting.

Best,

Paul”

