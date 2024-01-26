24 January, 2023 – Episode 957 – Filling in the Gaps with Science

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: RNA Outside, Mammoth Travels, HIV Entry, Early Hunters Gathering, Bone Switch, White Rhinos, Justin Rants, Kiki Hopes, Penguin Poop, Old Fossils, And Much More!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Science is a method of discovery it is a practice that above all else requires high standards of ethics, honesty, and dedication to unbiased truth.

When science is published the observations of a few become the observations of the many.

Replicating and reproducing like a living organism the documentation of research makes up the body of human knowledge.

That is why it is with great sadness that I have to inform you of The Death of Science.

Not that science is dead, far from it… But that science is not immortal, that it can suffer injury, disability, and yes, even death.

Currently, the scientific body has an infection of industry-crafted research papers. A pathology of for-profit publishing, a disease of career-dependent publications. Presenting with symptoms of passive peer review, organized infiltration of editing boards, plagiarism, bribery, and outright fraud…

The disease has become so advanced that the typical treatment methods of retractions are unable to achieve significant curative results.

The damage done to science by unethical publishing standards

Is life-threatening. Not just in terms of lost time in efforts to replicate the unreplicatable results. But in human lives lost to derailment of the scientific progress and to the living body of science itself upon which the future of humanity relies.

And most importantly, to the standard of integrity expected by

This Week in Science!

RNA Outside

Does RNA have functions outside cells? Research seems to be pointing that way.

Retracing Travels

of 14,000-year-old woolly mammoths!

HIV Entry

How does HIV get into the cell nucleus? Did researchers figure it out?

Early Hunters

Did a lot more gathering!

Bone Switch

Can we keep bones from getting brittle as we age?

Saving the Southern White Rhino

One embryo at a time.

Justin rants about a problem

Followed by more hope-filled words from Kiki

Penguin Poop

From spaaaaaace… identifies new colonies.

Old Fossils

Are they algae? Or just bacteria?

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Earth’s Core, The next Pandemic, Screen time bad, outside good, Old Asteroids, Music and stress, Artic Primates, Sea Spiders, talking Chimp, Knowing Dogs, T.gondii, Just Bad News, Antidepressants, Emotional Blunting, The Terminator, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Flaunting The Law, Antimatter Beams, Viral Collapse Cause, Viral Life, No Virus Stem Cells, Bird Night Clubs, Abusive Flies, Teaching Justin Funny, Men Strategize Anger, Bad Squirrels, Bad Frog Dads, Super-Habitable Earths, Supernovas, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

