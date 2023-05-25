24 May 2023 – Episode 927 – How Did We Get Here?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Boosting Life, It’s thanks to the sun we’re here!, Female spiders, Saturn, Ozone, Frog Sperm, Dinosaur Perspective, Ant, Plant, or Spider?, Healing Vibrations, Electric Boost, And Much More Science!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Some quick science news!

Boosting Life

Thanks to the sun, we’re all here.

Not all female spiders…

Researchers may assume all female spiders like to eat their mates, but that may or may not be the case.

Saturnian News

Geysers & rings, oh my!

Ozone Help

The Montreal Protocol has helped reduce climate change impacts on Arctic sea ice.

Freezing frog sperm better

Through science!

Blair’s Animal Corner

Research suggests Dino’s could assume the perspective of others.

…or is that really what the study says?

Is it an ant? Or a plant? Or a spider?

And who is this act really for?

Some Quick Science stories with Kiki!

Healing Vibrations

Light, sound, & now physical vibrations shown to reduce Alzheimers markers.

Electric Boost

A meta-review finds ample evidence for alternating current helping brain function.

Bonus story on walking again!

Bonus Bonus story on Hypoxia extending life!

Do you have questions you want us to answer (like, how did we get here???)? Send us your questions!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed AI Updates Theory, Living with dogs, Termite Travels, Gliding Salamanders, Aging Cells Go Placental, Jackdaw Coordination, Diabetic COVID Susceptibility, Not More Severe, Vaccination & Long COVID, Dolphins pee pals, Sea turtles need shades, Corvid Smarts, Comparing Sleeping Brains, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Not So Random, Doomsday Higgs, Size Matters, Anxious Fish, Interview w/ Dr. Brian Hare About Dognition, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

