25 October 2023 – Episode 949 – Do Roosters Even Know Themselves?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: LIGO, Mummies, Language & AI, Policing, Pigs, Roosters, Birds Aren’t Real, Fuzzy Stems, Prehistoric Gender Roles, Zoomies, Memory Codes, And Much More!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

We are about a week away from the Celtic festival of Samhain.

A celebration welcoming the harvest at the end of summer.

Usually held around November 1st,

Marking the transition from summer to winter.

Fall had apparently yet to be invented.

During Samhain, people dressed in costumes and lit bonfires to ward off ghosts.

They believed, or participated in a tradition, that the souls of the dead

returned to their homes on that day.

We know it today as Halloween.

Or all hallows eve

In part thanks to Christianity

which created All Saints day

In a long tradition of borrowing from pagan traditions in order to create new ones

A rebranding that might have been helpful

When locals under church rule still followed old traditions

While the air this time of year is just right

for the most superstitious of holidays

You need not be superstitious to believe in ghosts

We are often visited by ghosts from the past here on the show

Scientists who test their ideas against the Universe,

Long after they have passed

Creature of enormous size

Leaving footprints in our imaginations

Entire branches of humanity that once walked the earth

Entice us with their stories

And tonight a girl, long dead

Will show her face for the first time in centuries

Here at TWIS we would like to wish you all happy TWIS-o-WEEN in the coming week

And hope that any ghosts visiting your home

Don’t stay any longer than another episode of

This Week in Science!

Some quick science news!

The LIGO Limit

How has LIGO managed to make its measurements even more sensitive?

Face of a mummy

From Peru

Language Isn’t Real

Or, is AI actually teaching us something about how language impacts thought.

Is policing prejudiced?

I wanna say duh?

Pig Welfare

What do people want? Properly treated pigs!

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

HELP TWIS GROW! GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Dr. Kiki’s Bird House!

Rooster Recognition

Does this mean that roosters are people, too?

Birds Aren’t Real

Is this pigeon study proof that birds are really robots?

https://birdsarentreal.com/

Support us on Patreon!

What science news does Justin have?

Sunflower stems

Can save the blueberries!

Woman the hunter

Challenging prehistoric gender roles

DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Some Quick Science stories with Kiki!

Unstimulating Zoomies

Apparently, Zoom video calls aren’t a replacement for the real thing.

Memory Codes

How does the brain encode memory? Maybe this study is a beginning to teasing out the code?

Support us on Patreon!

Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Do you have questions you want us to answer (like, do roosters even know themselves??)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed It’s TWISoween 2022!, MOND Evidence, UV for Better Plants, Atmospheric Electric Bees, Ancient Viruses, Gene Editing, Hybrid Viruses, INTERVIEW W/ Dr. Vivek Kumar, Endangered Birds, They speak!!, Ancient Britons, Tentacle Robot, Self-Suppression, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Textbooks Stay Sciencey, Mistaken Homosexuality, Marmosets Are Polite, Hubble Sees Old things, Lasers To The Moon, Epigenetics And Age, Roosters, Gold In The Trees, Carbon Issues, Piggybacking Virus Tells Tales, Protected By Allergies, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!