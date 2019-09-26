25 September, 2019 – Episode 740 – Science & CheMystery!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

First up, our guest interview with C. A. Preece!

Chris Preece is the writer of a chemistry graphic novel, CheMystery, high school chemistry teacher, and a S.T.E.M. education Ph.D. student.

His Kickstarter begins October 1, 2019.

This Week in What Has Science Done for me Lately?!?

“What has science done for me lately?

Today I went to the store to buy a very ubiquitous item in the western diet. It is an off-white, nutrient-rich liquid, that goes well with cereal. Just your typical purchase. Nonetheless it made me realize how much we owe to Nutrition and Food Sciences.

Because the product I bought was soy milk.

This year I became a vegetarian —mostly for environmental reasons—, and without science, I would not be able to keep my body functioning properly. I would most likely suffer from weakness and muscle loss from the acute lack of protein, I would have a severe vitamin B12 deficiency, critically low iron, magnesium and zinc levels in my blood, not to mention the brittleness of my bones due to an inability to absorb and fixate calcium.

Today, it is well-known that a plant-based diet can avoid all these shortcomings and provide a healthy source of all the necessary nutrients. But of course, we understand this only because of all the knowledge that we have accrued over the course of history, such as:

Identification of nutritious species from poisonous ones.

Domestication of crops

Development of food preservation

Industrial large-scale production

Standardization of ascetic conditions

Enrichment and Fortification

Determination of nutritional content

Genetic engineering and molecular enhancement

All these advances (and many more) allow me to make better choices about what I use to fuel my body, while considering the impact that my decisions have in our planet. And this happens three times a day!

Science is what makes a balanced, plant-based, sustainable diet possible! And who knows. If this trend continues, maybe science will develop even better and more efficient ways of putting food in our plates, with an even smaller ecological footprint.

For now, I’m happy cutting back on my consumption of animal products. It’s an almost insignificant price to pay, compared to all the discoveries and technological leaps that had to occur to reach this point. And it is all well worth it.

I love the show. I’ll be forever aghast by your diligence, passion, and commitment. Thank you so much for bringing to my life reasons to be joyful, hopeful, and motivated to keep participating on this joint effort that is SCIENCE!

Your number one Mexican minion!

Fernando”

Now, let’s continue with SCIENCE NEWS!…

Bad Climate News

Let’s get it out of the way…

Good Climate News

Here are some stories that might give you hope. Greta Thunberg delivered a moving address to the UN general assembly. Costa Rica is named a champion of the earth. Intuit announces plans to become climate positive. And, Project Drawdown starts Drawdown Labs. And, we CAN reduce fossil fuels without concern of a warming boost.

7000 year old baby bottles

They were SO cute.

And, now it’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!… with Blair!

Correction to 9/11 story: Thank you, Ian!!!

“Hi, In the 11th September show you said several times that gills split water molecules to extract the oxygen. This is absolutely not how gills work. They extract dissolved oxygen gas from the water. Pretty much like our lungs which extract it from the air. The real difference between gills and lungs is how you get the oxygen containing substance into contact with the correct membrane. If fish split water molecules to breath we could collect h2 gas by just having a fish pond, then burn the hydrogen for power!

–Ian”

Rats give “eat your heart out” a whole new meaning.

But in this case, it’s good news. and said hearts are that of an invasive toad…

Or, you could scare invasives with robots.

But what will that do to the natives, one wonders??

Tea Time

A study found that plastic teabags release lots of plastic into the liquid brew you drink. No concusions can be made about how this might affect human health.

Delicate disaster

Our laundry is bad for the environment.

Crypt Keeper Wasp Victims!

Apparently, crypt-keeper wasps don’t necessarily specialize, but have multiple species of victims.

Yes, your cat does indeed like you.

She’s just playing coy.

