26 April 2023 – Episode 923 – Why aren’t we studying sex in space?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Safety & Justice, Bears, Space Sex, Gut Differences, Poop, Asteroids, Sleeping Seals, Roadkill Lemonade, Microbial Resistance, Lost Lunar Lander, New Brain Network, Getting Nervous, And Much More Science!

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

You can have doctors without science,

You can have medicine without science,

You can have doctors who, without science, recommend medicine unsupported by science,

They just need to be clear, that what they do is not related to science.

What cannot be allowed, is doctors who generate fake science.

Which is what we have now in the case of the Florida Surgeon General,

Who altered the findings of a 2022 Covid-19 vaccine study,

From the mRNA vaccine poses no significant risks to young men.

To suggesting mRNA vaccinations increase risks in young men.

This same individual also was the author on a separate research paper back in 2020,

In that paper, the authors advocated for a treatment method of hydroxychloroquine.

That research was led by Doctor Zelenko who went on to sell anti covid supplements

Before dying of covid at the ripe old age of 49.

Some other doctors on that paper:



At least one wound up with a position at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services during the COVID-19 pandemic.



A nonpracticing cardiologist became a guest on the Joe Rogan show promoting covid conspiracy theories.



Another doctor listed as an author went on to invent his own treatment, using asthma medication and claiming it had a 100% success rate.



Yet another Doctor became a guest of the Alex Jones Shows and had a list of prominent Americans he said he would like to kill.



And still, another is a practicing cardiologist, somehow still tweeting vaccine misinformation.



And many members of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, a political organization that believes doctors should be autonomous in treating their patients — with less government oversight, medical quality standards, insurance coverage limits, and no legal penalties when they make mistakes.



Some of the members appeared on FOX “News” suggesting people should not wear masks during the pandemic to accelerate herd immunity

And on and on for 57 incredibly unscientific doctors listed as authors, who have and likely still do treat real patients each seemingly to had a motive beyond research for being part of the study.



And each wanted to call their ideas science.



I draw the line at science.



Go be bad doctors if that’s your calling.

But don’t call it science



And don’t publish that trash if you don’t want it seen here on This Week In science!



Some quick science news!

Safety & Justice

Can we do it? Who is doing it?

When a Bear

Becomes a Woman

We need to be studying sex in space.

No, really.

Gut Differences

Not all guts are the same.

Poop transplants

Vs. antibiotics

Asteroid Gas

Who knew?

Blair’s Animal Corner

Elephant seals sleep while they swim

Sure, being miles below the water might be nerve-wracking to us, but to these elephant seals, it’s a breeze!

Making roadkill lemonade out of pandemic lemons

UK study uses abandoned streets to see who is surviving in record numbers and to see who needs help when cars return.

What science news does Justin have?

Microbial resistance

Is worse than you thought

Lunar Lander lost!

Some Quick Science stories with Kiki!

New Brain Network?

Let’s SCAN the science of movement.

Getting Nervous

The evolution of nerve nets & nervous systems.

Do you have questions that you want us to answer (like, seriously why aren't we studying sex in space??)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

