26 August, 2020 – Episode 788 – Where’s the Brief?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Space Bacteria, Boring Videos, Catching Fires, Rainfall Ecology, Painted Black, Interview with Dr. Jeremy Faust of Brief19 on Covid-19, Locust Drivers, Hydrogen life, Faster Warming, Cuttlefish Flamboyance, Coral Food, And Much More…

Check out the full episode on our YouTube channel.

Coming Up Next…

Let’s start with some quick science news stories…

Space Bacteria

Bacteria live in a cocoon of dead bacteria to survive in outer space.

Video is not always the best medium

Conservation videos fared worse than stills with concise language when promoting conservation action. In this one study. In Japan. When scientists made the videos. And they were long and potentially boring…

New Liver Nodes

Using pigs, researchers demonstrated that new livers can be grown in a lymph node.

How science can prevent forest fires…

Or, at least catch them quickly.

New ecological concept: Rainfall

Rain has an impact on animals beyond just how it changes plant growth, and could actually be an important indicator in conservation study.

Painted Black

Paint the wind turbine blades to save birds.

Now for the weekly COVID-19 Update!

This week we have an interview with Dr. Jeremy Faust – Dr. Faust is an emergency physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital in the division of health policy and public health, and an instructor at Harvard Medical School. And, he is the editor-in-chief of Brief19, a daily review of COVID-19 research and policy.

Dr. Kiki's got some science for you!

Locust Drivers

Scientists are taking inspiration from… locusts.

Hydrogen life

Say thank you to chlamydia for life.

Tell us a story Justin!

Global warming is happening faster than predicted…

This is bad for the ice caps.

It's time for Blair's Animal Corner!

Why was the cuttlefish so flamboyant??

Because he was either scared or turned on. NOT FOR YOUR INSTA STORY, KAREN!

Corals have something in common with your teenager

They. Hate. Nutrients.

This Week in Science Questions!

“Hi Kirsten, Justin and Blair,

I’ve got a question for you and it’s something light and not even closely associated with COVID-19. Let’s take a bit of a break from this dark topic for a moment.

Here is the subject of my question.

As you can see, he / she (kind of hard to tell -:) ) is happy chomping liver sausages. I do follow Blair’s advice not to touch wild animals (yes, I imagine how terrifying it should be when somebody is several times bigger than you is touching you ?) but just can’t resist to feed these folks.

My question is for Blair – is it ok to feed them with liver sausages? It seems like they enjoy it a lot but I’d love to hear a suggestion of an ex zookeeper.

Thank you Blair and thank you Kirsten and Justin for what you’ve been doing and especially now, with so much of cra…I wanted to say disinformation in this world.

——————

Art Dogtiev”

Listen to the episode to find out what we had to say!

