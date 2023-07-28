26 July 2023 – Episode 936 – Nothing Compares 2 Science

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Ruining AMOC, Indonesian Barrier, Restoring Fertility?, Fighting Malaria, The Loch Ness Monster, Fish, Egg Stealing Birds, Stair Trouble, Curious Vs Urgent, Robot Preacher, And Much More Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

In science, x is an axis

X is a variable,

X is a chromosome,

X is an energetic frequency range of light,

X is a molecular halogen,

X multiplies,

X is a unit,

X is not owned,

yet it is of our own making,

and how we use it is yet to be defined

on this episode of This Week in Science.



Some Quick Science News!

Ruining AMOC

What is going on in the Atlantic Ocean?

Mysterious boundary may be explained

It’s climates fault

Restoring Fertility?

How is private equity affecting health care?

Fighting Malaria

Will mRNA vaccines be what we need to beat malaria?

The loch ness monster is not an eel

But what is it then?

Blair’s Animal Corner

Fish know how to wait in line

So why is it so hard for humans at the grocery store???

Drongos are no slouch when it comes to cuckoo eggs

And they don’t want ’em in their nests!

Some Quick Stories with Kiki!

Stair Trouble

Why do women have more stair-related injuries?

Curious Vs Urgent

What is the difference between planning to rob a museum and just robbing it?

Robot Preacher

Would you listen to a robot preacher?

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Alternate Physics?, HIV, Necrobotics, RNA Zip Codes, Wildfires, Death By Lactose, Wildlife Photography, COVID Update, Monkeypox Emergency, Placenta, Nasa core mission on Mars, Victory Memo, Ant Networks, AI Analogies, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Girlfriends Are Icicles, Man-Bear-Pig Update!, Dogs See In Color, Sexy Peacocks, Shark Liver Oil, Pigeon GPS, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

