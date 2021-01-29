27 January, 2021 – Episode 809 – How to Describe a Mosquito?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Carbon Zero, Dung Beetle Poo Control, We Drink Milk, Bird Poo Connections, Autism Markers, Interview with Dr. Yvonne Linton RE: Mosquitoes of the World, Coral Bleaching Revealed, Growing Gonads, Moon Women, Decisive Brains, And Much More…

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube.

Let’s start with the science news

Carbon Zero

A peer-reviewed roadmap for carbon neutrality in the United States has been published by Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. Regardless of the eventual path, they prescribe 8 steps to take in the next 10 years. The total cost would be 0.2 – 1.2% of GDP ~ $1 per person per day.

This week in bad ideas…

Introducing dung beetles to… Australia!

We Drink Milk

A study looking at dairy proteins preserved in ancient teeth from Africa suggests that African herders and related communities were likely drinking milk well before the genes allowing humans to digest it were prevalent… at least 6,000 years ago.

The proof is in the poop

Ancient pre-Incan civilization could have bird poop to thank for pretty much everything.

Autism Markers

20% of diagnosed autism cases are the result of maternal auto-antibody-related autism spectrum disorder. Focusing on this condition, UC Davis researchers at the MIND Institute used machine learning to assess the reactivity of maternal antibodies to 8 proteins expressed in the fetal brain. They discovered specific patterns of reactivity that are potential biomarkers of ASD risk.

And, now for our Interview!

Interview with Dr. Yvonne Linton

Dr. Linton is a Research Director for Walter Reed Biosystematics Unit. She holds a Trust position within the Department of Entomology in the Smithsonian Institution-National Museum of Natural History. She serves as Curator of the USNM Mosquito Collection comprising over 1.7 million specimens. Her first book — Mosquitoes of the World (Vol. 1 & 2) written with Richard C. Wilkerson and the now deceased Daniel Strickman — was recently published.

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Coral bleaching revealed

And the family dynamic is a little strained.

Shrinking fish fight back from ocean acidification…

With… giant sex organs!

Let’s finish strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

Moon Women

Did women’s reproductive cycles eveolve in synchrony with the cycles of the moon. A recent study suggests that modern lifestyles have taken us away from a lunar rhythm.

Decision Making

A real-time brain monitoring system was able to determine monkey’s choices before they made them.

This Week in Science Questions!

Check out this episode of TWIS from 2020 when we started our COVID-19 Updates… (way back then it was still called nCoV!) or this one from 2010!

