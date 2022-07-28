27 July, 2022 – Episode 887 – How Do AIs See The Universe?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
This Week: Alternate Physics?, HIV, Necrobotics, RNA Zip Codes, Wildfires, Death By Lactose, Wildlife Photography, COVID Update, Monkeypox Emergency, Placenta, Nasa core mission on Mars, Victory Memo, Ant Networks, AI Analogies, And Much More Science!
Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!
Science… is doing it
Whether it is scanning the sky in search of ancient galaxies and finding them or seeking cures for cancers and HIV and creating them. Science is doing exactly what scientists imagined it one day would when setting goals for exploration and discovery. Science takes on the most difficult tasks and delivers again and again and again.
Without science, we are but dreamers, poets in an impossible world, philosophers with a pocketful of insightful concepts wishfully thinking, hopefully praying, blindly wandering from feckless thought to circumstances fraught with unexplainable outcomes cobbling together incongruent ideas in place of rational understanding.
But with science, we pull reality into focus separate fact from fiction bias from observation, and with clear-eyed purpose
get things done.
And while the wishful cobblers of incoherent explanations still wander fraughtly boasting with blurry bluster you have stumbled upon a place where dreams can become a reality with This Week in Science!
Some quick science news!
Alternate Physics?
Is it possible that an AI sees physics differently than we do?
HIV cured
Again!
In what may be the most disturbing story of 2022 so far I present to you… necrobotics!!
Scientists use dead spider bodies as mechanical grabbers – yes, I guess you can do that!
RNA Zip Codes
How do RNA molecules know where to go in the cell?
Just good news!
Wildfires will decrease!
Death By Lactose
Lactose tolerance might have offered a survival advantage during periods of famine & disease once drinking milk became common.
“Take only pictures” may not be as innocuous as we thought
It turns out wildlife photography may have unintended consequences, but whether it is positive or negative depends on your point of view.
Want a COVID Update?
COVID Update
Epidemiology has verified zoonotic spillover from the Wuhan market as the source of the pandemic with not just one, but two initiating events.
Monkeypox Emergency
If it is an emergency, why aren’t we doing anything about it?
Do you have COVID-19-related questions? Let us know!
It’s time for Blair’s
Animal Fetus Corner!
It’s NOT all about the placenta, apparently
Marsupials may not be the “inferior” ancestor we thought!
Shouty embryos
Did you scream in the womb? According to this marmoset study, probably.
What science news does Justin have?
Nasa core mission on Mars
NASA is launching two more mini helicopters to Mars in its effort to return Martian rocks and soil samples to Earth.
Victory Memo
Idiocracy was always the goal.
AI Science stories with Dr. Kiki!
Ant Networks
Analogies comparing ants and other hive insects to neural networks might not be so far from the truth.
AI Analogies
Do AIs understand fables? No. But, this study informed researchers more about humans than expected.
Take a blast to the past…
What were we pronouncing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Hot News, Enter The Dragon Man, Spiders Like Snakes, Hungry Black Holes, Another New Human, Malaria Promise, COVID-19 Update, Wildfire Plumage, Suicidal Mantids, Snake Warming, Glow mRNA, Gut-Brain, Lobster Pot, And Much More!
This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Dirty Diesel, Warm Dinos, Lonesome George Memorial, Hurricanes And Standing, Germline Edits, You Carb Girl!, Nano-Drug Factories, Grass Eating Ancestors, Lab Photosynthesis, A Curious Mind, And Much More! Take a blast to the past with TWIS!