27 March, 2019 – Episode 714 – What is the End?

Interview w/ Dr. Katie Mack On Astrophysics, Brain Cells For Bob?, Exercise Factors, 5-Year Plan, Babysitter Benefits, Scuba Diving Lizards, Big Ol T Rex, Lamb Bag Update, Over-Interpretation Hallucination, Evolution Constraints, Cancer Trees, And Much More…

Want to listen to a particular story from TWIS, the This Week in Science podcast? You can do that here. Just look for the time-code link in the description.

Interview with Dr. Katie Mack:

Interview with Dr. Katie Mack:

Dr. Mack is a theoretical astrophysicist who studies the universe from beginning to end, focusing on a number of questions in topics like dark matter, galaxy formation, cosmic strings, and more. She is working on a book that is due to be published in 2020, called The End of Everything, and she recently published a study on micro-black holes.

This Week in What Has Science Done for me Lately?!?

“What has Science done for me lately?

I could not sleep at all Sunday night/Monday morning. Back itched. At 5:30

AM, went on line to see if I could make an appointment. I did with my

regular doctor as their website said he had a 9:30am opening. The

amount of technology behind that simple transaction from my computer,

the router, the modem, hundreds or more miles of infrastructure, their

server, their appointment database and its connection to the public web

SECURELY (i hope), and all the myriad of protocols needed to do that,

So, I went to the doctor and took the time to ask if the itching on the back

of my skull was related as I assumed it was. Nope, he uses a $64 dollar

word that I can’t remember and said my follicles are infected. I walked

out of there with a pill prescription for the itch as I am NOT going to

turn into a contortionist to apply cream on my back. I didn’t even have

to ask him as he figured that out immediately. I also got another pill

and this weird shampoo for the scalp. All in less then five or so hours

of deciding to see him.

Even five years ago, I probably would have had to spend an hour or two

on the phone trying to get an appointment or just go to the expensive

emergency room. When it works, Technology is great.

Science drives technology which drives science which drives technology

which drives ….

In the Lab I work for, nearly every major machine is a

robot of some sort and has been for decades. The GC machines self

inject all the samples, clean the needles, etc all by themselves. GC is

Gas chromatography and the only time you ever hear that is when someone

is explaining what GC means. Without the robots there, you’d

need three times the people, have 20 times the mistakes humans are not

consistent, and run three shifts a say to do what we do now. All that

tech does science. And science is what led directly to all that tech

being created.

We have at least half a dozen of these going all the time in our Durham

office but we print to a PDF file these days, not a dot matrix printer.

–David Eckard”

Brain Cells For Bob?

Brain Cells For Bob?

A new study looks at several methods of human brain preservation and finds evidence of neurogenesis depends on how tissue was stored after death. While far from the final evidence needed to confirm whether or not human brains continue to grow new brain cells throughout life, this study could at least create standards for future research.

Exercise Factors

And, a mouse study finds that factors released by platelets stimulate neurogenesis at low levels. Could such factors be at play in people, too?

Mike Pence thinks he is smarter than NASA

And, told them to get back to the moon in 5 years.

Blair's Animal Corner!

You won’t help me with the kids? You’re killing me here!

Assistance in raising offspring could extend life expectancy in birds. So that’s another reason to pick the kids up from school and let mom take the afternoon off.

Scuba Diving Lizard

No tank or certification required.

Big Ol T Rex

He’s a big, mean, eatin’-machine – and it only took 20 years to figure that out! Because he was also dirty…

Lamb Bag

Lamb Bag

Update A synthetic womb shown previously to support late-term fetal sheep, was recently domonstrated to maintain pre-term sheep equivalent to a 24-week old human fetus.

Over-Interpretation Hallucination

Lack of information reaching the visual cortex might be responsible for the brain over-interpreting what it does receive and creating hallucinations.

Evolution of the youngest

The younger a species the more opportunity for evolution.

Cancer Trees

Cancer doesn’t grow on trees, but maybe trees can tell us things about cancer.

