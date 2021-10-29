27 October, 2021 – Episode 848 – Is this Spoopy Science?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: It Wasn’t Aliens, Mummy Mystery, Hare Suits, No New Neutrino, Tracing Sitting Bull, Tell The Tooth, Hippo The Size, Prairie Dog Kisses, Falklands Find, Termite BRAINS!, Feeling Threatened?, And Much More…

Become a Patron!

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube. You can do that here.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! You’re looking for science podcasts on iTunes, science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science…

MAKE SURE TO ORDER YOUR 2022 TWIS BLAIR’S ANIMAL CORNER CALENDAR! CLICK THE TOAD!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

There are werewolves around here

There are werewolves around here

And they’re waiting

For the moon to appear

There are witches in the woods

There are witches in the woods

And I don’t know, what they’re brewing

But I hear it’s very good

There are vampires in this town

There are vampires in this town

And they’re waiting for the sun to go down

There are mummies singing songs

There are mummies singing songs

And I don’t know what they singing

But the black cat sings along

There’s a horseman without a neck

There’s a horseman without a neck

Which can only mean

This Week in Science is coming up next…

Let’s start with some quick science news

It Wasn’t Aliens

Turns out it was us!… again.

Mystery of the Mummies

Who were these people, and what were they doing with boats in a desert?

Snowshoe hares are dressed up for the wrong holiday

But it’s working for them, nonetheless.

No New Neutrino

The MicroBooNE experiment has not found evidence of the sterile neutrino, once again affirming the Standard Model of Physics.

Sitting Bull

A lock of hair tells the story of inheritance.

Tell The Tooth

All tusks are teeth, but not all teeth are tusks.

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE.

Want a COVID Update?

Vaccines for ages 5-11 are coming!!! We hope. The FDA gave authorization, which is the first step to full athorization.

Do you have COVID-19 related questions? Let us know!

OH, AND, HELP TWIS GROW! GET A FRIEND TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Why Mr Hippo… what bug tusks you have!

Why, the better to look dangerous, my dear.

But Mr Zoologist, how come the prairie dogs don’t all have mono??

Prairie dogs kiss each other to reveal social structure and status.

Support us on Patreon!

What science news does Justin have?

Falklands find

Evidence of humans on the Falkland Islands predates the arrival of the Europeans.

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Let’s finish strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

Termite BRAINS!

Termite brains grow with experience!

Feeling Threatened?

It might be from things in the environment you aren’t even consciously aware of yet.

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!

What were we discussing at this time last year? Listen to our episode that was full of creepy science news about vampires, potions, fear, mole rate slaves, and so much more. Listen to the show!

Apparently, this one from 2011 was cancelled because of illness. What a bummer!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we bring you each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!