27 September 2023 – Episode 945 – Don’t Be Afraid to Ask Stupid Questions!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: IgNobel Prize Winners!, Scams, Fresh Water, Physical Life of Cells, Old Wooden Structures, Weed, Worm Emotions, Loss Brain, Baby Learning, And Many More Questions!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Science is an ever-evolving journey of learning new things

Where we are today,

The knowledge we have gained,

Could not have been predicted 50 years ago.

Where we go next,

The knowledge yet to be discovered,

Can not be predicted today.

At least not specifically,

But generally speaking,

We know exactly where we are headed.

Towards a future of knowing everything,

How things work, how they interact with other things,

And how to enhance or suppress the way those things operate.

It may be difficult to imagine at times,

The things we have yet to learn,

We don’t even have names for them yet.

But in time, as the unknown things are discovered,

The unknown things will be named,

And then we will know what to call them.

In the meantime, we will keep an eye out for new things,

Here on This Week in Science!

Some quick science news!

2023 IgNobel Prize Winners!

Who has won the best of the silliest in science this year?

PSA on scams…

The more you know the less likely you are to fall for scams

Space News

Samples of asteroid Bennu are safely back at NASA HQ.

Where did Saturn’s icy rings come from? Perhaps a recent collision of moons?

Fresh water from saltwater

Via the sun

Physical Life of Cells

Let’s get physical… at the cellular level.

What science questions does Justin have?

The earliest evidence of a wooden structure

Earlier than anyone thought possible

Legal weed and underage users

Major safety concerns

Some Quick Science stories with Kiki!

Worm Emotions

Where did the mechanisms for emotions begin?

Losing Brain

What do brains do when loss is experienced?

Baby Learning

Why do babies imitate others? Because others imitate them!

Do you have questions you want us to answer (don’t be afraid! We love questions!)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed NASA DART, Fluid Chromosomes, Coffee, Meds, Interview with Dr. Steven Novella RE: The Future, Fruit Flies, Whale Brains, Mercury Levels, Longer Social Life, Just Good News, Transgenerational Epigenetics, Get Outside, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Mud Island Tales, Lots Of Water On Mars, Making Fishes Manly, Whispered Science, Mouse Song, Don’t Eat The Baby!, Beholding Beauty, Stress Stinks, Bingeing In The Brain, Habitable Exomoons, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

