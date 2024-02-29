28 February, 2024 – Episode 962 – Leaping Into Science Leaves a Mark!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: JWST, Life on the Moon?, Human Tales, Ancient Meat Substitute, Fluorescent Fingerprints, Brain Circuitry, Seeding the Stratosphere, Chemical Behavior, No Longer Vestigial?, And Much More Science!

There sometimes seems to be little reason for why a world run by humans is run the way it is.

Without disparaging human beings in general painting them all with the same broad brush stroke across an incomprehensibly blank canvass of meaningless words and endless ideological selfy posts.

Humans… don’t seem to understand that their actions have consequences, often negative ones for the very planet on which they live.

And yes.

We can see you…

There are specific human doings that are really and truly pretty neat. Discovering galaxies billions of light years away, curing diseases, uncovering the lost histories of life on earth, and searching for answers to basically every question.

For humans who are interested in a world where all humans are curious, where human potential is positively pursued, and where the consequences of actions can be foreseen then you have come to the right place.

All the neat things the humans are doing are here… on

This Week in Science!

Some quick science news!

JWST Sees Clearly

Researchers confirmed the existence of a neutron star at the center of a supernova viewed in 1987. Until now, there was no way to see through the cloud of dust & gas created in the event. And, in other news, we left our mark on an asteroid.

Life on the moon?

Teeny tiny bits

Human Tales

How did we lose our tails?

Ancient meat substitute

Plants to the rescue

Fluorescent Fingerprints

This is what happens when we let detectives go the rave.

What News Does Justin have?

Better living

Through brain circuitry

Seeding the stratosphere

For a cooler planet

Some Quick Science stories with Kiki!

Chemical Behavior

What happens in the brain when people alter the way they act?

No Longer Vestigal?

Is this an ignored ovarian appendage like a tongue?

