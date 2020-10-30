28 October, 2020 – Episode 797 – Don’t Fear TWISoween!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Haunted Science, Giant Terror Birds, Potent Potions, Sneaky Strike, Shrinking Ice, Vampire Distance, COVID Update, Home Invasion!, Mole Rat Slaves, Cold People, Plastic Babies, Controlling Fear, Common Core, And Much More…

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

The United States of America is about to get the one thing it always wants.

Democracy.

The opportunity to vote.

The chance to change the direction of a nation…

Or keep it going down the path it has been on.

However the masses choose to vote

The results will have consequences.

Good ones,

Bad ones.

And, we will live with them because democracy is worth it

Even when we don’t like the outcome.

Much more so when we do.

While the fairness of elections can always be questioned.

Be it the electoral process itself,

The contemptible attempts to disrupt access to voting,

Or the threat of foreign influence and disinformation campaigns.

Questioning, challenging, and putting elections under a microscope

is an entirely necessary part of being in a democracy.

But nothing is more important than the act of voting itself.

As election day draws near,

keep in mind that it is up to you to determine the future.

So make good choices

Because without a bright future we wouldn’t be able to bring you

This Week in Science,

Coming Up Next…

Let’s start with some quick science news stories…

Haunted Science

Why do we enjoy fear? Researchers monitored 110 subjects as they went through a commercial haunted house to find out.

The giant birds of Antarctica

Once upon a time, birds of the Antarctic were huge.

Most potent potions

Fish showed less males and less babies in general born to extremely small concentrations of hormones we are often flushing down the toilet. Sorry, fishes!

Sneaky Strike

A new analysis of the malaria parasite discovered that it produces different genes during the rainy and dry seasons that change the way it interacts with the human immune system.

Sea ice update, it’s the worst news yet

Things are melting faster.

Vampire Distance

Vampire bats tend to social distance when sick.

Now for the weekly COVID-19 Update!

Plasma Problems

A randomized trial from India found no benefit to convalescent plasma, but many have trouble with the conclusions.

Scary Result

You might have seen the story this week reporting that people with COVID-19 experience up to 10 years of cognitive loss from the disease. Well, that’s not necessarily the case.

Aerosol Support

From minion Tom Santa Cruz, we have a study out of the journal Physics of Fluids, that supports aerosol transmission albeit at significantly reduced likelihood compared to droplet transmission. Which is good because that means that masks really will be effective at continuing to reduce transmission this winter.

Trick-or-Treat Time

Ok, people, follow whatever your local rules are for Halloween gatherings and trick-or-treating, but here is some basic info for those of you who still need to wander the streets with the ghouls and ghosts. Keep your distance, wear a mask, and wash your hands! Outdoors is always safer than indoors, but play it safe!

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Look out! home invasion!!

Mantis shrimp size up the competition before breaking and entering. So, look big?

And is that… A kidnapper??

Naked mole rats kidnap the pups of rival colonies. Yipes! Is the squeal coming from inside the tunnel??

This Just-in… Science!

It’s getting colder!

In your body?

Micro plastic in babies

It comes from the bottles themselves

Dr. Kiki wants to discuss fear!

Controlling Fear

Fear extinction learning can help get rid of fears, and might be activated by a molecule in the amygdala called CREB.

Common Core

Fear and anxiety have a common core in our brains. Researchers shocked people to get proof.

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

