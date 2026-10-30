28 October, 2026 – Episode 1081 – TWISoween 2026

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: It’s Alive…, Crows, Snakes, Spiders, Parasites, Venom, Brainnnnnns, Toads, and Much More TWISoween!

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What scares you the most these days?

Critters vying for political office,

or critters of the 8-legged variety?

Slimeballs peddling misinformation on the internet,

or not so slimy snakes?

The real life monsters we see on the news every day,

or monsters from the movies?

Horror stories told around the campfire,

or curious tales told on This Week in Science.

Coming up next..



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Quick Science News!

It’s Alive…

but, how? Where did the building blocks for life come from. A new analysis suggests that the idea carbon-containing compounds came from comets is unlikely.

Crows make decisions

And Quickly!

Flipping Snakes

What is this nightmare juice?

Spider Genes

Sequencing Stephen Colbert spiders is full of surprises.

Passing Parasites

Your dog’s and cat’s parasites might be coming from inside the house.

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Blair’s Animal Corner!

Sleepy spiders

Is that spider in the web in deep REM sleep??

A venomous personality

Snakes might deliver venom differently depending on their vibe.

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Science Stories with Kiki!

Brainnnnns…

What caused the divergence of human brains from other primates? Was it an ancient virus?

Venom Of Toad

It’s not eye of newt, but it might reduce depression symptoms.

This Week in Science Questions!

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year, we discussed Whale Poop, Midnight Songbats, Vole Teeth, Multi-Species Walking Paths, Rats that hunt Bats, And Much More TWISoween!

This week 10 years ago TWIS discussed Is It Aliens?, Patient Zero History, Creepy Crawly, Parasitic Plants, How To Poison Ants, Driving Animals Crazy, Flocking Dinos, Plasticity Abides, Bug Burgers, Advancing Prostheses, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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