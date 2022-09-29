28 September, 2022 – Episode 894 – This Week in Science of the Future!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: NASA DART, Fluid Chromosomes, Coffee, Meds, Interview with Dr. Steven Novella RE: The Future, Fruit Flies, Whale Brains, Mercury Levels, Longer Social Life, Just Good News, Transgenerational Epigenetics, Get Outside, And Much More Science!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Nature is a beast.

One that we often assume has long been tamed. Man Vs. Nature a mere trope of ancient storytelling.

We know that nature has not actually been tamed but it is better understood. While nature is still a beast the brunt of the beast is avoidable. We know when and where severe severe weather will strike.

Disasters of nature are therefore now man-made. Building in the path of hurricane, tornado, or earthquake-prone places is our doing, not nature’s.

Scientists have warned us the methods we have relied on to fuel our economies, our cars, our homes, and our agriculture have consequences.

Science has even given us the tools to predict storms and to track them. To give us time to act, to engineer, and to evacuate.

And as a fierce hurricane hits Florida again, millions are fleeing ahead of the danger and millions are still there seeking higher ground and out of the storm’s path. We hope they are able to stay safe.

Avoid the immediate danger and when conditions change for the better when the storm has passed, reflect on a future where such events become more common, not less. More destructive, not less.

And heed the warnings of science to mitigate the outcomes of extreme weather and the best way to keep yourself updated on the future?

This week in science!

Some quick science news!

NASA DART Bullseye

NASA’s DART mission successfully crashed into Dimorphous. The question now is whether the impact managed to move the moonlet. NASA Dart Google Search

Fluid Chromosomes

In other quick news, scientists put nanomagnets on chromosomes and found out that they react to force like fluids, which makes for interesting thoughts about how the cell nucleus works.

Coffee good for longevity study… in humans!

Drink up!

Should human meds cost more than Fido’s?

I’m sure you think, if they are the same, they shouldn’t right? Well, bad news…

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

And, now for our Interview!

INTERVIEW W/ Dr. Steven Novella

Dr. Novella is an academic neurologist at Yale University School of Medicine. In addition to being the host of The Skeptics’ Guide podcast, he is the president and co-founder of the New England Skeptical Society, a fellow of the Committee for Skeptical Inquiry (CSI), and a founding fellow of the Institute for Science in Medicine. He is also a prolific writer, blogging at NeuroLogicaBlog, and Science-Based Medicine, co-author of best-selling The Skeptics Guide to the Universe, and now he has co-authored a new book with his brothers The Skeptics’ Guide to the Future.

“In The Skeptics’ Guide to the Future, Steven Novella and his co-authors build upon the work of futurists of the past by examining what they got right, what they got wrong, and how they came to those conclusions. By exploring the pitfalls of each era, they give their own speculations about the distant future, transformed by unbelievable technology ranging from genetic manipulation to artificial intelligence and quantum computing. Applying their trademark skepticism, they carefully extrapolate upon each scientific development, leaving no stone unturned as they lay out a vision for the future.”

HELP TWIS GROW! GET A FRIEND TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Female fruit flies are doing it for themselves

And by “it” I mean fight over a male. Oops!

Whale brains – it’s more than just songs in there!

Turns out swimming should give whales brain damage, but evolution finds a way once again!

Support us on Patreon!

What science news does Justin have?

Mayan mercury levels

Ceremonial mercury.

Longer social life

Going it alone won’t get you as far.

Just Good News

Bird Populations.

OH, AND, DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Some Science stories with Dr. Kiki!

Transgenerational Epigenetics

Worm sperm pass epigenetic changes to grandbabies.

Get Outside

Nature is good for your brain.

Support us on Patreon!

Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer (like, about the future?)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!

Take a blast to the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Old Rock Life, Bat Friends, Following Fish Pee, Interview W/ Bill Schutt RE: Pump, Giraffe Towers, Save The Rabbits, New Mexican Footprints, Just Good News, Love Bites, Brainy Storyteller, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed French Science Scandal, Let Teens Sleep!, X-Men Mice, Putting The Male In Female, Vesta Rocks, Looking at Life, And Much More! Take a blast to the past with TWIS!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!