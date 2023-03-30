29 March 2023 – Episode 919 – How To Do The Science Dance?

,

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Hot & Rocky, Farming Pumas, Stressed Out Lizards, Robots, Healing Cockles?, Squid Camouflage, Fishy conspiracy theories, Ancient Gneomes, Signal Strength, Possible MS Cause, And Much More Science!

Disclaimer Disclaimer Disclaimer

Imagine for a moment a, world without disease, a world without death.

A world in which people are free to live their lives

without cancer, diabetes, dementia, heart attacks, or lung disease.

A world without extreme cases of depression,

anxiety, schizophrenia, or neurodevelopmental disorders.

A world where children meet their great, great, great, grandparents…

and the dog you grew up with…

Is the dog your children one day play with…

For one thing, a future like this will require a much different approach to society

Sustainability will have far greater importance in managing the resources of an undying world.

Population pressures will require a rethinking of every aspect of our economies…

Our sources and use of energy

Our definitions of work and compensation

From the food, we eat to the waste we produce

Everything will need to be rethought,

reimagined and re-engineered

This modern age of miracle medical science

This undying world- is not the age we are living in…

But it is the age we are now building.

And the solutions that will be required

Are the solutions we have needed for some time

Solutions are provided here each week on

This Week in Science

Coming up next

Some quick science news!

Hot & Rocky

How did we just check the temperature of an exoplanet?

2021 was the hottest in 1000 years

1,000-plus years of tree rings confirm

Are pumas farming to lure in prey?

It may be a stretch, but they do seem to cultivate crops where they drop their leftovers

Stressed Out Lizards

Lizards stress eat, too.

Robots

Will make you safer!

Extra Cool Acid Test

How does acidity impact flu viruses?

Healing Cockles?

How could cockleburrs help with wound healing & cosmetics?

Blair’s Animal Corner

Using human skin cells to understand squid camouflage

Will it make me better at hiding during laser tag??

Fish respond to misinformation

But are they better at identifying your aunt’s conspiracy theories?

What science news does Justin have?

Ancient genomes

Reveal immunity adaptation in early farmers

The mega journal

Dies

Some Quick Science stories with Kiki!

Signal Strength

What distinguishes reality from imagination?

Possible MS Cause

Could a bacterial toxin be to blame for the autoimmune disease, multiple sclerosis?

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed How AI will kill everyone, Tissues, Caribou, Nasal sprays for covid, Vaccine vs Vaccine, Fruit Fly Sperm, Boa Constrictor Breathing, Rude AI, Two Legged Snakes, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Speed O’Light, My Brain Hurts, Human Cave Man, Healthier Fruit Flies, Fish For Fuel, NASA Sequester!, Men vs. Women, Bacterial Diet Plan, Bacterial Fun Ride, Snakebot, Jellybot, Jurassic Science?, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

