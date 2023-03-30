29 March 2023 – Episode 919 – How To Do The Science Dance?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 2:02:50 — 77.4MB)
This Week: Hot & Rocky, Farming Pumas, Stressed Out Lizards, Robots, Healing Cockles?, Squid Camouflage, Fishy conspiracy theories, Ancient Gneomes, Signal Strength, Possible MS Cause, And Much More Science!
Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!
Imagine for a moment a, world without disease, a world without death.
A world in which people are free to live their lives
without cancer, diabetes, dementia, heart attacks, or lung disease.
A world without extreme cases of depression,
anxiety, schizophrenia, or neurodevelopmental disorders.
A world where children meet their great, great, great, grandparents…
and the dog you grew up with…
Is the dog your children one day play with…
For one thing, a future like this will require a much different approach to society
Sustainability will have far greater importance in managing the resources of an undying world.
Population pressures will require a rethinking of every aspect of our economies…
Our sources and use of energy
Our definitions of work and compensation
From the food, we eat to the waste we produce
Everything will need to be rethought,
reimagined and re-engineered
This modern age of miracle medical science
This undying world- is not the age we are living in…
But it is the age we are now building.
And the solutions that will be required
Are the solutions we have needed for some time
Solutions are provided here each week on
This Week in Science
Coming up next
Some quick science news!
Hot & Rocky
How did we just check the temperature of an exoplanet?
2021 was the hottest in 1000 years
1,000-plus years of tree rings confirm
Are pumas farming to lure in prey?
It may be a stretch, but they do seem to cultivate crops where they drop their leftovers
Stressed Out Lizards
Lizards stress eat, too.
Robots
Will make you safer!
Extra Cool Acid Test
How does acidity impact flu viruses?
Healing Cockles?
How could cockleburrs help with wound healing & cosmetics?
Blair’s Animal Corner
Using human skin cells to understand squid camouflage
Will it make me better at hiding during laser tag??
Fish respond to misinformation
But are they better at identifying your aunt’s conspiracy theories?
What science news does Justin have?
Ancient genomes
Reveal immunity adaptation in early farmers
The mega journal
Dies
Some Quick Science stories with Kiki!
Signal Strength
What distinguishes reality from imagination?
Possible MS Cause
Could a bacterial toxin be to blame for the autoimmune disease, multiple sclerosis?
