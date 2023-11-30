29 November, 2023 – Episode 952 – Under the Beaver Moon

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Climate Action, Surprising Cloacal Kiss, Cysts In The Snow, Angry Lady Flies, Aging Lady Chimps, Panama Protests, WHOA-Man, Bonobos, Neuronal WiFi, Bacterial Overlords, And Much More Under the Beaver Moon!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Science is ultimately a human endeavor.

We attempt to be clever with our questions and tools trying so hard to not be made fools by the nature of things.

We are human beings! We shout into the void.

We want to be heard, not accidentally destroyed by the flip of a bit, a volcano, a comet…

We aim for greatness by climbing hierarchical scaffolds created by ancestors of old who had no idea who we would be after they came down from the trees.

As we build and create in this time and place can we see who we will be when we cross space instead of seas?

Or, do we look down our noses with singular purposes beavering away for another day?

Look up for a moment and imagine what could happen with us here on another episode of This Week in Science.

Some quick science news!

Climate Action

The annual UN Climate Change Conference starts this week under the shadow of news that the host country, Dubai, and the UAE hope to use the gathering to benefit their oil & gas contracts. We’ve spoken at length on this program about the issues surrounding the greenwashing of climate efforts by fossil fuel companies, but this news is a low blow. So, instead of talking about poor-faith bargaining between government and industry finance executives, let’s talk about solutions that are and need to be addressed as we are exceeding the 1.5-degree temperature increase stated as a goal back in 2015.

Surprising Cloacal Kiss

Birds do it, and apparently, so do bats! The cloacal kiss crosses species barriers according to a new study.

Cysts In The Snow

Red snow. Don’t eat it. It’s not bloody great for you as it’s full of algae with special adaptations for living in the snow. How DO they do it?

Angry Lady Flies

What makes female fruit flies mad, and why do they stay angry for so long?

Natalia Reagan’s Science Corner

Natalia Reagan is an anthropologist, primatologist, actor, producer, writer, host and comedienne. Follow Natalia on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube, or check out her website.

Aging Lady Chimps

Do wild female chimpanzees experience menopause? Grandmother hypothesis etc.

Panama protests mining deal and wins!

I worked in Panama and this was a coup for conservation and demonstrates that Panamanians want to protect their unique ecosystems which is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world with over 10,000 plant species, more than 200 mammal species, and over 900 indigenous bird species.

WHOA-Man the hunter!

My anthro friends wrote this article and have been trolled HARD by dudes who couldn’t hunt if their life depended on it. Essentially “Man the Hunter” is an antiquated idea that reflects the dudes who conducted the “science”, not the actual science itself.

Bonobos cooperate with outsiders!

While chimps often attack and smite outsiders, bonobos seem to be cooperative with them shedding light into human societies

Dr. Kiki’s Brain House!

Neuronal WiFi?

Neurons are swimming in a soup of signals. New studies overturn the longheld view of the synapse as the main point of information transfer in the nervous system.

Bacterial Overlords

Who would we be without our bacteria?

