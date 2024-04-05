3 April, 2024 – Episode 966 – Want to Hear About Science Junk?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Guest Host Dr. Jessica Hebert, Barcode Birds, Molecular Transistors, Legs Or Junk, Speed of Vision, Naked Hearts, Don’t Vent, Bacteri-leather, Robo-Mirror, And Much More Science!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

What goes on in your brain is never the same.

From moment to moment.

From day to day.

From year to year.

As you experience things your brain is commandeered by sensory cascades, by behavioral tirades, causing feedback loops that go on & on & on & on & on & on.

Just like This Week in Science!

Some quick science news!

Barcode Birds

Why are scientists saying that chickadees have barcodes in their brains?

Molecular Transistors

Can we engineer smaller and more effective transistors using molecules?

Legs Or Junk

How and why did researchers make mouse embryos with 6-legs?

Speed of Vision

Do different individuals and even different species perceive the world at different rates?

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

HELP TWIS GROW! GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Support us on Patreon!

DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Some Science Junk with Kiki & Jess!

Naked Hearts

What prevents heart attacks in naked mole rats?

Don’t Vent

What’s the best way to deal with anger?

Bacteri-leather

What can’t bacteria be?

Robo-Mirror

Why do engineers want to build robots that mimic people so well that they can predict a person’s facial movements before they happen?

Support us on Patreon!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Do you have questions you want us to answer (like, what can bees teach us?)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Cactus, Portable MRI, Monkey Slieght of Hand, Parakeet Vacations, Female Spiders, Dino Lips, And Much More Animal Corner!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed NASA Disses Russia, Old Man Moon, Not So Wet, Vibrators For Health, Spidey Smell, No More Whaling, Bowerbird Color Show, Fraudulent Or Genius, Low Cal Life, 7 Undeadly Portions, Middle-Fauna, Meatless Mondays, Hype For D, Snow No Water, Bionic Roo, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!