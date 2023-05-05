3 May 2023 – Episode 924 – May the 4th has Quantum Microscopes!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Quantum Microscopes, Textbooks in India, Photosynthesis, Aliens, Aminos, Frogs, Seals, Ice Caps, Blood Brain Barrier, Brain Reading, Anorexic Guts, UTIs, And Much More Science!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Published in 1859 “On the Origin of Species”, Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution is one of the most important scientific theories ever proposed.

It changed how we understand the natural world and our place in it as every explanation that proceeded it was wrong.

Not just a little wrong either, not fuzzy on the details or mistaking correlation for causation wrong but critically, fundamentally, irreconcilably wrong in every way.

Before Darwin species were thought to be generated, like NPC’s in a simulation created by a divine being remaining unchanged throughout time.

Understanding evolution is foundational to the understanding of biology providing a framework for understanding the diversity of life on Earth, how organisms are related to each other, and how they change over time and adapt to their environments.

Evolution is key to understanding how ecosystems function, how they are affected by human activities, and how that affects humans.

It underpins everything in genetics as genetic variation arises through evolution passed down from generation to generation.

And is essential for studying the genetic basis of diseases and traits.

Which informs disease risk and the invention of cures.

It is also critical in understanding human history the deep evolutionary history of how humans evolved over time.

How they are related to each other and animals, plants, and bacteria too.

Microbiology is, at its core, a study of evolution. Gained traits, lost traits, and adaptive responses to changing environments.

So it was extremely disheartening to hear that in one of the most populated countries on Earth, India, evolution is being removed from textbooks.

Hopefully, this trend will be reversed, because otherwise, a tremendous portion of earthlings will grow up without being interested in

This Week in Science!

Some quantum quick science news!

Better Microscopes!

What will quantum microscopy help us see?

Statement on evolution textbooks

In India

Photosynthesis Matters

It might even simulate the fifth form of matter – Bose-Einstein Condensates!

If the aliens are listening…

What could they hear?

Amino Making

Creating something from CO2 could help humanity.

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

HELP TWIS GROW! GET A FRIEND TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Not Blair’s Animal Corner

Pollinator Frogs

Are these helpful frogs?

Heavy Metal Seals

How do fur seals stay healthy in a toxic environment?

Support us on Patreon!

What science news does Justin have?

Ice Caps

Teeming with microorganisms

Beyond the BBB

Chemotherapy drug reaches the brain in humans for the first time

OH, AND, DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Some Quick Science stories with Kiki!

Brain Reading

It’s not all that good yet.

Anorexic Guts

Are bacteria a causal factor?

UTI’s convo

Support us on Patreon!

Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer (like, seriously what is a quantum microscope and how do I get one??)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Black Hole Sound, Poo Pills, Abortion, Global warming will kill all the fish, Coral Coves, Sweet CO2, What’s that? A tired bird?, Bats, Vegetarian kids, Bioreactor burgers, Eye Screens, Factory Resets, Reset Diseases, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed SpaceShipTwo Goes Airborne, Little Movies, Saturnian Hurricanes, Chinese Flu News, Torpor Or Hibernation?, Birds For Boys, Men Vs Women, Island Chihuahuas?, Tunguska Meteorite Samples, HPV For Cancer, Think You’re Old?, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!