30 April, 2025 – Episode 1013 – When is a Power Grid a Metaphor?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Black Start, Bird Flu, Zoo Life, Blonde Beer, Anti-Microbiotic, Hippie Spiders, Real Pokemon, NIH, Musically Speaking, Screaming Trees, Electrome Eclipse, and Much More Science Power!

Check out the full unedited episode of our podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Power through quick science news!

Black Start

Why is it hard to jump-start a power grid without power?

Hidden Transmission

Bird flu’s bovine biohazard

Zoo Life

Living the zoo life has its benefits!

Blonde Beer Beginnings

Where did Patagonia get its beer?

Anti-microbiotic

Short-term antibiotic use linked to long-lasting resistance in gut bacteria.

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Hippie spiders with personality might not be so interesting

Researchers weren’t watching them for long enough…??

Real-life Pokémon wear remains of dead animals

And they look so cute!

Some Science stories with Justin!

Slashing misinformation research

Hundreds of grants axed in a field where the United States was a global leader

NIH under siege

U.S. health institutes are demoralized and have lost essential staff and funding

Science stories with Kiki!

Musically Speaking

Will understanding the musicality of language make for better chatbots?

The Screaming Trees

Do plants make sounds to be heard by other plants?

Electrome Eclipse

What is the electrome & how do trees use it?

This Week in Science Questions!

Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!

