30 August 2023 – Episode 941 – Why Are German Boars So Hot?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Free From Dialysis?, Ancient Apes of Turkey, Hot German Boars, Migratory Birds, AI Wins Again?, Can AI talk to animals?, Why Cats Like Tuna, Bees & Neanderthals, Bat Brains, Plastic Brains, And Much More Science!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

The world is complicated,



Filled with complicated things,



If something seems simple,



It’s likely a reflection of your perspective,



Add a few layers of inquiry into anything,



Question why it is the way it is,



How did it get that way?



Why does it do what it does?



Does it do anything else?



What other things is it connected to?



How are they connected?



And why does that other thing do the things it does?



What else is it connected to it?



And how did it get that way?



It’s okay to ask questions.



For the most part, you can live a long happy life without questioning too many things,

But every once in a while you will come across something,

Something interesting, like a news story,

Something important like a diagnosis,

Or something that just keeps you up at night,

Like how the concept of object permanence, seems completely lacking in quantum wave functions * sigh*.

So you decide to do your own research.



First, good for you.



But wait… before you start choosing a Greek symbol to represent object permanence,

(I recommend an upper case Omega as it kind of looks like a zero and is sure to cause necessary confusion.)



Another way to satisfy all your craven curiosity about the world around you while learning about how research is prepared, executed, and analyzed is by simply listening to This Week in Science!



Some quick science news!

Free From Dialysis?

Will a new bioreactor allow freedom from dialysis?

Ancient Apes

Of Turkey

Hot German Boars

Why are wild German boars so radioactive?

Radio Waves

And Migratory Birds

AI Wins Again?

Has AI overtaken humans in the drone racing arena?

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

AI’s Animal Corner!

Can AI talk to animals?

Let’s hope, that could be cool

HELP TWIS AGE AND GROW! GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Support us on Patreon!

What Science News Does Justin Have?

Why Cats Like Tuna…

Scientists may finally know the answer to this burning question

How bees shaped neanderthal research

Neanderthal Flower burials are for the Bees

DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Some Science stories with Kiki!

Bat Brains

Are bat brains wired for social navigation?

Plastic Brains

How much plastic is filling our brains?

Support us on Patreon!

Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Do you have questions you want us to answer (like, Why Are German Boars So Hot???)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Synthetic Embryos, Zombie Ice, Digital Self-Harm, Rearranging Evolution, Siberia Warming, Slime Time, Beetles with Pockets, Dolphins, Oxygen on Mars, Micro Break, Pattern Finding, Chronic Pain & Cancer, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Zombie Octopus Arms, Spider In Da Haus, Freeze Dried Sperms, Born Fishy, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!